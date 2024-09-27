Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams on Early Struggles: ‘Need To Get It Going’
Former USC Trojan and Chicago Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams has had a rocky start to his NFL career, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions in his first three games in the league. Ahead of the Bears’ matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 29, Williams spoke to reporters about the adjustments he has made.
The Bears are 1-2 on the season, losing both games by a combined 11 points. Williams has shown flashes of excellence throughout each game, but he has also faced constant pressure from opposing defenses. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has been sacked 13 times in his first three games.
Chicago offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has also faced criticism over his play calling. Williams told the media that he is continuing to get more comfortable in Waldron’s offense, communicating with his offensive coordinator on which plays feel most comfortable.
“He has to call the plays, and I have to go out there and execute,” said Williams. “You know, we have alerts and stuff like that that I can change. Route concepts that I can change depending on whatever the case may be, but he does have to call them and I also have to go out there and execute. So, to be able to go out there and make decisions in split seconds. Hesitation and not being decisive, I think that leads into not being ‘comfy.’”
Luckily for Williams and the entire Bears offense, wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, as a limited participant. Out since week one with a heel injury, Allen can take some of the pressure off his rookie quarterback.
“It’s going to be great for our offense,” said Williams. “It’s just something else that the defense has to worry about throughout this week and obviously on game day. It’s going to be great for us, his special talent of getting open in a phone booth.”
Allen’s return from injury should help Williams, but the former Trojan recognizes that his team needs time to mesh. In addition to Allen, the Bears added wide receiver Rome Odunze to the offense with the No. 9 pick in the NFL
“I think we’re constantly getting better. I think there’s a lot of new, as we all know. Wide receivers, running backs, quarterback, and a few offensive lineman, and all these different parts and things like that. You know, us constantly having the encouragement mindset but also the positivity that we see on the actual film, if you actually watch it and not get into the emotions of the game. . . . Yes, we do need to get it going a little bit more efficiently than we are, but there’s growth and positivity that we have within the film.”
Three games into his NFL career, Williams already seems to have a healthy perspective despite the early struggles.
While in college, Williams was mentored by USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, known to be a quarterback savant. Riley has coached four quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL , a track record that speaks for itself. Comparing the teaching styles of Riley and his NFL coaches, Williams notices a lot of similarities.
“Both places, here and being with Lincoln, I think both places are detailed. Having detailed coaching and corrections after games and things like that. So, there may be more emotions and things like that, but other than that I think both places are well-coached and I think both places are detail-oriented. I think for me, taking the information and the constant growth throughout the season is really important for me, one in my career and then two for the Chicago Bears. Just being coachable in any way possible I can be.”
Williams looks to pick up his second career win in the NFL as the Bears host the Rams in week four.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Defensive Lineman Recruit Floyd Boucard
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Prospect Justus Terry: Will 5-Star Commit To Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: Bear Alexander Notifies Lincoln Riley Intention to Redshirt After Social Media Drama
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Injury Update: Akili Arnold, Lake McRee
MORE: Who's to Blame for Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Rookie Struggles?