Colin Cowherd Reveals Which Big Ten Team 'Finally' Has Sneaky-Good Offense
Colin Cowherd weighed in on the USC Trojans after their 3–0 start, offering a perspective that touched on both the team’s growth and lingering concerns. Cowherd noted that while the defense may not be dominant, it has shown signs of improvement with added size on the line and better athleticism in the secondary.
He also praised quarterback Jayden Maiava’s control of the offense and pointed to USC’s deep running back rotation and improved offensive tackles as reasons for optimism. His comments quickly sparked discussion about whether USC’s strengths and weaknesses are lining up as expected in the program’s first Big Ten season.
USC Offense Living Up to the Hype
Through three weeks, the numbers back up Cowherd’s point about USC’s offense. The Trojans rank second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 55 points per game. Maiava has been steady under center, guiding the unit with efficiency and balance.
Against Purdue, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards while adding a rushing touchdown. His ability to distribute the ball effectively has helped the passing attack remain explosive while keeping defenses on their toes.
USC’s wide receiver group has also lived up to expectations. Ja’Kobi Lane emerged as a top target against Purdue, finishing with 115 yards on three catches. Alongside veteran Makai Lemon, who continues to be a reliable weapon in both the passing and return games, the Trojans have built one of the more dangerous receiving duos in the Big Ten.
Defenses must account for both players on every snap, which in turn creates opportunities for others in the rotation.
The running game has also benefited from improved play up front. USC’s offensive line, which was criticized heavily in recent seasons, has shown more consistency in pass protection and run blocking. The result has been a balanced attack that forces defenses to pick their poison. Against Purdue, Eli Sanders chipped in 53 yards on seven carries while Waymond Jordan ran for 51 yards and a touchdown. With multiple backs capable of carrying the load, the Trojans have the kind of depth Cowherd highlighted.
Defensive Growth, But Questions Remain
The bigger question remains on defense. USC has allowed just 16.7 points per game through three weeks, good for 41st nationally, but it has yet to face the Big Ten’s most physical opponents. The front seven looks improved in terms of size and depth, an area Cowherd specifically mentioned, but lapses in red-zone defense and the occasional big play allowed continue to raise concerns.
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 305 yards against the Trojans but was also picked off three times. That duality has become a theme: USC has playmakers capable of swinging momentum, yet consistency remains a problem.
For Lincoln Riley and his staff, the challenge is turning flashes of talent into sustained execution. The Trojans’ secondary has more athleticism than in past years, with young players stepping into bigger roles. The defensive line rotation is deeper, giving them a chance to wear down opponents over four quarters.
Still, the question of whether this defense can stand up against top-tier Big Ten competition lingers, especially as matchups with Michigan and Oregon loom later in the schedule.