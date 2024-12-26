Best College Football Uniforms: USC Trojans Throwbacks, Michigan, Texas, Oregon
Ranking the best college football uniforms of the 2024 season is a tough task. For the first time, the USC Trojans, who are usually known for their classic style, are included for their innovation on their throwback style.
Also included for best uniforms are the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks.
USC wore its 1972 retro uniforms from USC's National Championship season, in a homecoming victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While the Trojans uniforms are known for being classic and the same cardinal and gold every week, this uniform was a great change and earns a spot in the best uniforms of the season.
The modern-day USC jerseys feature players' numbers on both shoulders, but the throwback uniforms replace the numbers with three stripes.
USC wore stripes on their shoulders from 1972 to 2002, when the uniforms were last updated. After coach Pete Carroll's first year at USC, the jerseys were changed back to the style that the team wore in from 1958-1970, and the Trojans have stuck with the design throughout the 21st century.
While some programs consistently release alternate jerseys or entire new designs, USC is one of few teams that has stayed true to the school's traditional uniforms.
Speaking of classic, Michigan's home Maize and Blue color combination is in the best of college football. The Wolverines winged helmets date back to 1938. Michigan's uniforms are traditional and reliable as one of the most iconic in the nation. Paired with 100,000 screaming people in the Big House in Ann Arbor, these uniforms add to an atmosphere as classic as it gets.
The Texas Longhorns burnt orange is undeniably eye-catching. The burnt-orange-and-white color combo paired with the readily identifiable helmet with the Longhorn logo (since 1961!) deserve a spot on the list of best college football uniforms. Of course now, the Longhorns' uniforms have an SEC patch on them, only adding to its national prominance.
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
Bored of the "classics?" Enter the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks are always unique and creative but this season the No. 1 ranked team in thy country paid homage to its traditions. Oregon's "Generation O," 2024 uniform line was created by Nike and father-son design duo Van Horne Brands as an ode to a decade of design at the university.
The five base uniforms for the 2024 season include the "Mighty Oregon," the "Gang Green", the "Warp Speed," the "Heroes" cancer tribute uniform, and the "Fly Era."
The best of the combinations is a tough choice but hard to rule out Oregon's “Stomp Out Cancer Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia, and his sons. The yellow jersey with black and multi-colored details is modeled from art drawn by the Lanning family. The jersey is paired with black pants and yellow gloves, black winged helmets with multicolor details representing the many different cancer battles.
Also worth mentioning is Oregon's "Gang Green" apple green jersey with yellow details and the Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulders. Yellow is prominent on the pants with green details. The cleats sport a green design with yellow details. The helmet design for this look is the "Mighty Oregon" helmet with a yellow base, Green "O" on the sides, and a white and green stripe down the center of the piece. The face mask is yellow.
Between USC, Michigan, Texas and Oregon - college football has never looked so good. Uniforms are a major part of why some people become fans of teams at a young age and these four teams are excelling. Clean, classic and fun... Can't wait to see what these teams take the field again.
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?