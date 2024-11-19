All Trojans

USC Trojans Honoring Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Against Notre Dame

The USC Trojans will honor former USC and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams when they host Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 30. Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season as a Trojan.

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for photos during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be honored when USC hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 30. The Bears will be playing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which will allow Williams to travel to Los Angeles and watch his former team play in one of college football’s most historic rivalries. 

The last time the Irish faced the Trojans at the Coliseum in 2022, Williams put on a spectacular four-touchdown performance filled with numerous jaw-dropping plays in a 38-27 win that essentially propelled him into becoming the program's eighth Heisman Trophy winner, the most by any school. His retired No. 13 jersey hangs inside the Coliseum with fellow Heisman Trophy winners Mike Garrett, OJ Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. 

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams had a prolific career in his two seasons wearing the Cardinal and Gold. In addition to capturing college football’s most prestigious award, Williams won the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football, AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and was a unanimous First-Team All-American as a sophomore in 2022.

A program that was 4-8 in 2021, Williams guided the Trojans to an 11-3 record, an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six Bowl Game the following season.

Williams holds the USC single season record for total offense (4,919 yards), passing yards (4,537) most touchdowns scored (52), passing completions (333) and touchdown passes (42) from his Heisman campaign.  

2023 was a different story, after jumping out to a 6-0 start, the Trojans stumbled down the stretch losing five of their next six regular seasons game, including a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. USC finished the season 8-5.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In two seasons as a starter, Williams ranks seventh in career passing yards (8,170) and fifth in passing touchdowns (72) in the USC record books. He leaves a lasting legacy that Trojan fans will remember for generations to come.

The Washington D.C. native became the sixth USC player to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the first since quarterback Carson Palmer, drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.

Williams has had an up and down rookie season, filled with record breaking performances for a Bears rookie and games he would definitely like to forget.

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

