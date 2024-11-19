USC Trojans Honoring Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Against Notre Dame
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be honored when USC hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 30. The Bears will be playing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which will allow Williams to travel to Los Angeles and watch his former team play in one of college football’s most historic rivalries.
The last time the Irish faced the Trojans at the Coliseum in 2022, Williams put on a spectacular four-touchdown performance filled with numerous jaw-dropping plays in a 38-27 win that essentially propelled him into becoming the program's eighth Heisman Trophy winner, the most by any school. His retired No. 13 jersey hangs inside the Coliseum with fellow Heisman Trophy winners Mike Garrett, OJ Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.
Williams had a prolific career in his two seasons wearing the Cardinal and Gold. In addition to capturing college football’s most prestigious award, Williams won the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football, AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and was a unanimous First-Team All-American as a sophomore in 2022.
A program that was 4-8 in 2021, Williams guided the Trojans to an 11-3 record, an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six Bowl Game the following season.
Williams holds the USC single season record for total offense (4,919 yards), passing yards (4,537) most touchdowns scored (52), passing completions (333) and touchdown passes (42) from his Heisman campaign.
2023 was a different story, after jumping out to a 6-0 start, the Trojans stumbled down the stretch losing five of their next six regular seasons game, including a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. USC finished the season 8-5.
In two seasons as a starter, Williams ranks seventh in career passing yards (8,170) and fifth in passing touchdowns (72) in the USC record books. He leaves a lasting legacy that Trojan fans will remember for generations to come.
The Washington D.C. native became the sixth USC player to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the first since quarterback Carson Palmer, drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.
Williams has had an up and down rookie season, filled with record breaking performances for a Bears rookie and games he would definitely like to forget.
