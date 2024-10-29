USC Trojans Defenders Kameryn Fountain, Sam Greene Providing Much-Needed Pass Rush
The USC Trojans defense has been in dire need of a pass rush. Injuries have forced a number of young players on the front seven into the lineup, which might have given defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's unit the pass rush they have been looking for.
Freshman defensive end Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Greene played a career-high 37 and 30 snaps, respectively in USC’s 42-20 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday night. Fountain and Green each registered a sack as part of the Trojans season-high four sacks of quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
USC coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged the importance of the development of those two players will be not only for this season, but the future of the Trojans program.
“It’s important for this year, it’s important as time goes on,” Riley said. “I think we’ve felt like that some of the more gifted pass rushers that we have right now are some of the younger guys. But those guys have to earn through trust and the way they work and the way they prepare to go get those snaps and have those opportunities. I think you're seeing some guys like Sam Greene and Kam Fountain and guys like that have shown on the practice field that they can rush the passer but there’s a lot more to playing the position."
In-addition to generating a pass rush, Fountain and Greene were an integral part of the Trojans stout run defense. Fountain registered one tackle for loss and Green had two on the night as USC limited the Rutgers rushing attack to just 2.9 yards per carry.
“They’ve been developing behind the scenes, those guys have been working hard, it’s fun to kind of see them get out there and start to cut lose and play and gain steam and confidence. I put Devan Thompkins in that mix as well. These guys got the ability to make some plays that really impact our defense and our team in a positive way and they’re starting to become more consistent and learn what we do so that their mistakes conversely don’t hurt us. It’s fun to see the evolution of those guys," said Riley.
It was the second week in a row the Trojans have been brick wall against the run. USC held the Maryland Terrapins to just 2.3 yards per carry on Oct. 19. Sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby, who has started the last two games since the Trojans lost Anthony Lucas for the season, has also been an essential piece of the turnaround in recent weeks.
“I thought today was just a good representation of the true identity of our defense, playing physical for four straight quarters,” linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold said after the game.
Everything in the Big Ten starts in the trenches, and USC is developing a front that can compete on the line of scrimmage against the rest of the conference.
The Trojans will have another opportunity to showcase their youthful talent on defense when they travel up to the Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies, Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
