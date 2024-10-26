Can the USC Trojans Salvage This Season After Snapping 3-Game Skid?
After three straight heartbreaking losses, the USC Trojans were able to secure their first win since Sep. 28 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20 on Friday night. So, can USC still savage this season?
“I think when you have adversity, it tests your resolve, and it tests how committed you are to the process and the things you do, and going through this last few weeks has made me even more sure of where I'm at and what we're doing,” said Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans College Playoff chances may have vanished weeks ago but there is still plenty to play for and prove this season. For the first time in a month, USC finally has a little momentum as they head into a critical road matchup against the Washington Huskies, next Saturday, Nov. 2.
Sitting at 4-4, the Trojans are still fighting for bowl eligibility with a couple of rivalry games against the UCLA Bruins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the schedule at the end of November.
The Trojans reeling off five consecutive wins is certainly not out of the realm of possibility, considering they have held a fourth quarter lead in every game this season. USC has not been outmatched in any of these games, including their 33-30 overtime loss to No. 3 Penn State where they held a 14-point halftime lead. It has all been a matter of whether or not USC can play four quarters of complete football, close out games late and they proved that Friday. They excelled in all three facets of the game and can carry that into the final month of the season.
Quarterback Miller Moss had his first turnover free game since Week 2 against Utah State, they ran the ball effectively with Woody Marks, who scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns and the Trojans finally found a pass rush, recording a season-high four sacks. In many ways, USC looked like the team that has handed No. 8 LSU their only loss of the season so far.
"I don't know if its relief as just much affirmation of who we are and what we believe in," Moss said. "I give a ton of credit to the guys in that locker room, the staff, the whole program on how we've continued to come together and fight through adversity. It's great to close one out and hopefully we get on a run here in the half back of the season."
Recruiting
With National Signing Day a little more than six weeks away, the Trojans are not only fighting to flip a few recruits in the 2025 cycle but maintain their current class that ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 11 nationally, according to On3. They are also building their class for the 2026 and 2027 cycles.
USC has hosted a few star-studded recruiting weekends against Wisconsin and Penn State that have left a number of high school prospects impressed.
They will have a couple of more big recruiting weekends coming up when the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 16 and then Notre Dame on Nov. 30.
A seven- or eight-win season is certainly not where Trojans fans were hoping the program would be in year three of the Lincoln Riley era, but finishing the season on a high note can go a long way heading into the offseason.
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20
MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details