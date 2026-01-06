Husan Longstreet Reveals Transfer Update On USC Trojans Future

The USC Trojans have already utilized the portal to add new talent to their roster ahead of the 2026 season. So far, NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and Washington linebacker Deven Bryant have all committed to USC since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

However, the Trojans have also lost some key players to the transfer portal, including defensive tackle Devan Thompkins and linebacker Matai Tagoa'i. Now, a big question mark for the Trojans is the future of true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet, who recently announced he was in communication with USC regarding the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Husan Longstreet In Touch With Transfer Portal, No Final Decision

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet was a coveted five-star recruit, per 247Sports, coming into the Trojans 2025 recruiting class. The Corona, California native has played behind quarterback Jayden Maiava all last season with some flashes throughout, as well as some red zone packages set up for him. Now, with Maiava announcing his return, Longstreet's future has been unclear.

Reported by Zenitz, Longstreet had been in touch with staff at USC that he has been considering the transfer portal, but no final decision has been shared with the team.

USC five-star freshman QB Husan Longstreet has had communication with USC that he’s considering entering the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports.



No final decision has been shared with the team as of yet. pic.twitter.com/KCre1nxoYU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Longstreet came to USC as the No. 3 prospect in the state of California, and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. In his original commitment to Texas A&M in April of 2024, Longstreet did not even have USC in his final eight schools.

In November of 2024, when USC had also decided to start Maiava as quarterback over former quarterback Miller Moss, Longstreet scheduled an unofficial visit to USC. One day after, Longstreet had decommitted from the Aggies and committed to USC shortly after the trip to South Central.

In his first season in Cardinal and Gold, Longstreet appeared in four games and recorded 13 of 15 passing, 103 passing yards, one passing touchdown, as well as 76 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Impact Of Husan Longstreet Staying Or Hitting The Portal

If Longstreet Stays:

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there's one thing Longstreet has proven in just one season at USC, it's that he is an elite dual threat quarterback who wants nothing more than to compete. Especially as a Southern California native and his brother, cornerback Kevin Longstreet playing for USC, making the move to South Central was an ideal decision.

If Longstreet were to stay with USC next season, it would be likely he would sit behind Maiava. However, what coach Lincoln Riley has proven to be is a talented quarterback developer, and Longstreet is a prime candidate to grow into an elite signal-caller under Riley, even if he has to backup Maiava for another season. It would also greatly benefit the development of the offense as a whole, alongside the talented 2026 freshman class next season.

If Longstreet Enters The Transfer Portal:

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The news of Maiava re-signing with the Trojans instantly became a big question mark for Longstreet and his collegiate future.

If Longstreet eventually decides to enter the portal, as his brother Kevin did earlier, Longstreet will be an elite and young quarterback who is bound to make waves with any program. However, it would put USC in the position to search the portal for an experienced quarterback to backup Maiava.

While no decision has been made, nor announced to the team, USC has the chance to sign one of the most elite recruits from the 2025 class, and develop him into an elite Big Ten quarterback under Riley's offense.

