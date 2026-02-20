Top Five Incoming Recruits Ready to Make an Impact in the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference has developed a reputation as one of the premiere conferences in college football after winning the last three College Football Playoff titles. As a result, plenty of highly-touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle have chosen to sign with Big Ten programs.

Here’s a ranking of the top five freshmen coming into the Big Ten that are bound to make an impact this upcoming season.

5.) Oregon’s Jett Washington

Kicking off the list is Jett Washington, the top safety recruit in the country according to 247Sports rankings.

Washington will be looking to earn a role in the Ducks’ secondary and has a real shot of seeing the field early in his career. His size and athleticism will be a boost to what is arguably the biggest weak spot on Oregon’s defense.

4.) Michigan’s Savion Hiter

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Hiter was pursued by plenty of high-profile teams but ultimately signed with Michigan. He was ranked as the No. 2 running back and No. 21 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Hiter stayed loyal with the Wolverines through a coaching change. With Kyle Whittingham taking over as head coach, Hiter has a chance to show the new Michigan coach that he is capable of being a solid No. 2 back behind Jordan Marshall.

Expect big things from Hiter under Whittingham, who produced some great running backs during his time at Utah.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3.) Ohio State’s Chris Henry Jr.

Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A very hot commodity during the 2026 recruiting cycle, Chris Henry Jr.’s recruitment came down to the wire. He’d been committed to Ohio State for over two years, but Oregon made an intense push for the five-star wide receiver. Eventually, the Buckeyes were able to lock Henry down on signing day.

Henry joins a crowded wide receiver room at Ohio State, but his skillset as a big, physical target will make him quickly relied upon in Columbus.

2.) Maryland’s Zion Elee

The highest-ranked recruit to sign with Maryland, Zion Elee elected to stay home and play for his hometown program. It’s a power move from Elee, who spurned LSU, South Carolina, and Texas to sign with the Terrapins.

Elee is a hulking edge rusher and will provide Maryland with a legitimate pass rusher on day one. It’s not a guarantee that he will start for the Terps, but he will see reps just based on his talent alone.

1.) USC’s Mark Bowman

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A generational tight end prospect, Mark Bowman has the chance to etch his name into USC record books when it’s all said and done. And he hasn’t even played a snap.

That’s how talented the five-star freshman is.

Bowman will be stepping into a perfect situation with the Trojans, who are looking to implement more two tight end sets on offense. A legitimate weapon as either an in-line tight end or lined up out wide, Bowman could open things up in a significant way for the Trojans’ pass attack in 2026.

Recommended Articles