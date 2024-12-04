Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart Commits to USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans landed five-star class of 2025 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The elite recruiting prospect announced his intention to sign with the Trojans on Wednesday live from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Stewart's commitment is a necessary boost for the Trojans after a rough start to the Early National Signing Period.
The Trojans were in a recruiting battle with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Ohio State Buckeyes as national signing day approached. Getting a highly touted player like Stewart to come to USC even though LSU is in his backyard is a massive get for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
USC Trojans Land Elite Talent
Jahkeem Stewart is a 6-6, 270 pound defensive lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He a five-star rated recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Stewart was originally a member of the class of 2026 before deciding to reclassify and graduate early.
The USC defense showed vast improvement from the 2023 to 2024 season and Stewart will be able to help keep that upward trend going forward.
247Sports lead experts Tom Loy and Mike Roach each had Jahkeem Stewart singing with the USC Trojans in their crystal ball predictions. 247Sports’ scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had this to say about Stewart.
“Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential,” Brooks said. “Often physically overwhelm. Overmatched opponents, but does some rip and swim nuance at times.”
Stewart is a high end prospect that is viewed as a future NFL prospect. Trojans fans are expectiving to make an immediate impact on a Trojans defense that needs some help in the trenches. Star defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced
