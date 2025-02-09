Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Andy Reid Leadership Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Former USC Trojans All-American and three-time All Pac-12 wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to play in his second Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs. The eight-year veteran has reached the pinnacle of the sport once and is looking to bring home the Lombardi trophy for a second time.
Making it to a Super Bowl once is a rare feat. Winning one is even more rare. Winning multiple times is as rare as it gets. Smith-Schuster elaborated on returning to this stage and being in a moment this big.
“Feels great to be back here, man, it’s a blessing,” Smith-Schuster said in the Super Bowl LIX media session. “To repeat that success, it’s just working every single day, what I’m used to, day in, day out, working with the quarterback, getting on the same page and making sure that we’re all doing our details because it matters.”
The quarterback Smith-Schuster is speaking of? None other than Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is vying for his fourth Super Bowl ring in seven seasons as a starter. For some, he’s already the second or third greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Smith-Schuster has won over Mahomes for being a trustworthy and reliable. In a game-winning drive early in the season against the New Orleans Saints, Mahomes reveled in the ability to lean on a player like Smith-Schuster in big moments even if he doesn’t get targeted much throughout the game.
Smith-Schuster is one of many special role players on the Chiefs offense. For some reason, the group is vastly underrated in terms of the threat they present individually, but it’s not lost on the players in that room and it’s certainly not lost on Patrick Mahomes, who uses them all at his disposal.
“You got a lot of guys with special talents. You got a guy who can run down the field, you got a guy who can catch everything that comes his way. There’s a lot of leadership in this room. It makes our job easier,” Smith-Schuster said to reports on media day.
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
Chiefs coach Andy Reid also does a fantastic job at scheming those talented weapons open. The sum is far greater than the parts, and the AFC title game was a perfect example of how using every player on the field makes defense account for every possible scenario, which frees up Mahomes to make plays.
“He’s just such a great coach, on the field, off the field,” said Smith-Schuster of Andy Reid. “[The] energy he brings and what he teaches us is unbelievable, so it’s nice that you could have a guy like him who makes your job a lot easier.”
The cards are all on the table tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs and JuJu Smith-Schuster. History is just 60 minutes away. There’s nothing left to do but roll the dice and see what happens. The safe bet is usually either the Chiefs.
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown