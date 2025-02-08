USC Trojans Hold NFL Record 64 Players On Super Bowl-Winning Teams
History is on the line this Sunday at Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won an enthralling 38-35 contest in what is considered one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time. For this iteration of the matchup, the stakes are higher than ever. The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking to win a third consecutive championship, something no team in league history has ever done.
The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are looking to win a second Super Bowl in their third appearance in the last seven seasons. Hurts has already made history as the first quarterback to make a return to the Super Bowl as a starter after losing in their first appearance since Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly did it 33 years prior. Hurts would become the first quarterback ever to win as a starter on his return trip.
As kickoff inches closer, the discussion about history swirls. The USC Trojans, who will have former players like Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leave their imprint on the game, have as much history in the biggest stage in football as any college team ever. The Trojans have a record 64 players that have been on Super Bowl winning teams.
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
From Troy Polamalu to Clay Matthews III to Reggie Bush to Marcus Allen to Ronnie Lott, and countless others, USC football alumni have been some of the best performers on the most grand stage in the sport. The new look Trojan coaching staff is largely from the NFL and believes that the USC shine is still the brightest there is.
"Obviously here I'm joining the best coaching staff in the country. Riley is right there with [Sean] McVay. They're the best offensive coaches in the country. I don't care what league it is -- that's just the truth," said newly hired assistant head coach and linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who has three decades of NFL experience.
The Trojans’ rich history is being galvanized and used to restore the excitement that once captivated Los Angeles, and the rest of the nation. The Super Bowl is the biggest stage in professional football and one of the biggest global stages imaginable. The USC Trojans have featured more players in that spotlight than any program in college football history. Sunday will provide history one way or another regardless of the outcome, and the Trojans will be a part of it.
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown