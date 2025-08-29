Former Walk-On to Start for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley in Week 1
Former walk-on offensive lineman Kilian O’Connor will be in the starting lineup when the USC Trojans open their season against the Missouri State Bears.
The announcement marks the latest step in O’Connor’s unlikely rise, a path that began without the guarantees of a scholarship but ended with a chance to anchor the offense on college football’s biggest stage. His promotion reflects both his persistence and USC coach Lincoln Riley’s willingness to reward performance over pedigree.
O’Connor originally joined USC as a walk-on, bypassing smaller scholarship offers to bet on himself with the Trojans. That decision came with risk, but his work ethic quickly separated him from the pack. Coaches praised his consistency during practice, and by 2024, he had earned a spot in the rotation. Now, just a year later, he finds himself entrusted with a starting role in week 1.
Kilian O’Connor and the Offensive Line Starters
O’Connor was officially named the starter Tuesday after a preseason camp in which he outperformed transfer center J’Onre Reed. He’ll be joined on USC’s starting offensive line by Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle. Riley noted that Reed will still factor into the rotation this season, but O’Connor emerged as the most consistent option throughout camp, earning the trust of the coaching staff and solidifying his place on the roster.
For USC, the timing could not be more important. The offensive line has been a point of concern throughout the offseason, with depth questions following last year’s uneven play. Adding O’Connor to the starting lineup provides stability and reinforces the Trojans’ philosophy that development matters just as much as recruiting rankings.
His emergence eases some of the pressure as USC prepares for a long grind in its first season of Big Ten competition.
Riley has spoken often about valuing players who maximize their opportunities, and O’Connor embodies that mindset. While USC has made headlines for landing five-star talent across multiple positions in the 2026 class, stories like O’Connor’s serve as a reminder that not every difference-maker comes through recruiting hype.
Walk-Ons Inspire Everyone
The Trojans will need every ounce of toughness as they open the season against Missouri State. While USC is heavily favored, the opener represents more than just a tune-up. It is a chance to show that the Trojans’ new-look roster, built through a mix of high-profile transfers and elite recruits, can begin to meet the lofty expectations surrounding Riley’s program.
O’Connor’s rise also reflects the broader culture USC is trying to build. Walk-ons have historically played key roles at major programs, often becoming fan favorites for their perseverance. At USC, O’Connor now joins that tradition while carrying the responsibility of helping protect quarterback Jayden Maiava, who will navigate Riley's offense.
The season’s first snap will be O’Connor’s biggest moment yet, and it comes at a time when USC needs both experience and leadership up front. If he can deliver, his story could become one of the defining narratives of the Trojans’ 2025 campaign.