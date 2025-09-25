All Trojans

USC's Lincoln Riley Gives Positive Injury Update On Key Cornerback Alex Graham

The USC Trojans have been ravaged by injuries in the secondary. True freshman cornerback Alex Graham suffered an injury prior to the Trojans' season opener and has missed four weeks since, but is nearing a return as the team gets closer to their bye week.

The USC Trojans have been hit hard by injuries in their secondary to begin the season. Players like cornerbacks Prophet Brown, Chasen Johnson, and Alex Graham suffered injuries prior to the Trojans' season opener. Johnson appeared in USC's 59-20 win over Georgia Southern, but suffered another injury knocking him out for the remainder of the season.

Graham, a true freshman, was expected to have a big role in the secondary in his first season with the Trojans, but has yet to appear in a game. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley said that Graham could make his return to the field sooner rather than later.

Graham's Return Coming Soon?

During a media availability session this week, Riley said that out of all his injured defensive backs, Graham has been making the best progress in his return from injury, which has been limiting him since fall camp.

"That one is definitely a lot closer. He's progressed maybe a little faster than we expected, which has been good. That would be great for us. He was really coming on there at the end of camp," Riley said. "Literally going into the first game, he was set to play a decent amount for us...hopefully he continues to progress. With the bye week ahead, the hope is he could be ready pretty quickly after that."

Right after the Trojans' bye next week, they host Michigan in a huge Big Ten showdown at the Memorial Coliseum. If USC has Graham back by then, it would be a huge boost to their secondary with Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood making his way to Los Angeles.

Making A Day One Impact

Graham has stood out in the Trojans in the secondary thanks to his 6-foot, 200 pound frame. His size allows him to play anywhere in the secondary, including nickelback.

Following the injury to Brown earlier in the offseason, Graham was set to replace him as the team's nickelback despite being a true freshman. Riley credited Graham's size and physicality for getting him up to speed early in his career.

"We've been really pleased with his progression and already being able to play multiple positions in the secondary. He's got the size and physicality at a young age that sometimes (defensive backs) when they come in, they need that time to develop and he's already got some of that, which is cool," Riley said.

What Does Graham's Return Mean?

Since the season-opener vs. Missouri State, the Trojans have been rocking with Kamari Ramsey as the team's nickelback. Ramsey has been playing a bit out of position as he is safety by trade.

With Graham's return coming soon, it will be interesting to see what USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn does in the secondary. USC has been successfully running a lot of three-safety looks with Christian Pierce, Bishop Fitzgerald, and Ramsey. Graham's impending return only means that the secondary unit will be looking a lot strojnger as the season progresses.

