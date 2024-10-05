LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Avoid Early Turnovers
The No. 11 USC Trojans are on the road, traveling to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has faced pressure all season from opposing defenses, but the USC offense has been able to score points. On defense, the Trojans have proven their ability to adjust under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn as they rarely surrender second-half touchdowns.
Minnesota is unranked, and they are coming off a three-point loss to the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines. The Golden Gophers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, and they were denied a successful onside kick after a questionable penalty from the officials.
The USC Trojans are nine-point favorites over Minnesota according to DraftKings Sports book.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Pregame
Before the game, USC listed its team captains as quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, linebacker Mason Cobb, and punter Eddie Czaplicki.
The Trojans will be without linebacker Eric Gentry and tight end Lake McRee. Both were listed as OUT on the official injury report released two hours before kickoff.
