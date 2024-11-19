Los Angeles Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu Leading NFL In Sacks, Quarterback Pressures?
In an epic Sunday Night Football duel, former USC Trojans and current Los Angeles Chargers defender Tuli Tuipulotu had another impressive showing against an improving Bengals offensive line. The Chargers won their fourth-straight game to improve to 7-3 on the season as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 after a last-minute touchdown to secure the victory.
The quarterback matchup between Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow was the main story of the night, but Tuipulotu shined for the Chargers defense.
Tuipulotu registered five tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and eight quarterback pressures. Those eight pressures tied with teammate Joey Bosa for the most in the NFL for Week 11 action. In games against high-level quarterback play, a consistent pass rush is pivotal. The Chargers were about to generate pressures at the right time, which helped their struggling backend close the game out.
Tuipulotu now leads the team with seven sacks so far this season. He has been on a tear in recent weeks with six sacks in his last three ball games, the most sacks in the entire NFL during the month of November. The second-year pass rusher is causing havoc with his high motor, violent hands, and exceptional first-step quickness. Tuipulotu isn’t a small EDGE player by any means at 266 pounds, according to the Chargers roster. So, that quickness and agility are truly dynamic.
Over the last four games, Tuipulotu has 22 total pressures, seven sacks, and a 16.9 pass-rush win rate. The pressures and sacks lead the NFL, and the pass-rush win rate is ninth overall in that time frame. During the Sunday Night Football broadcast, the booth detailed a story about Tuipulotu coming out of his shell around his teammates. According to the story, ping-pong games with the veterans on the team have helped him unlock his competitive side and be more relaxed in the building.
With All-Pro Khalil Mack out with injury, Tuipulotu has more than answered the call. The once shy, reserved young buck is now a dominant player on the field with a bubbling personality off it. Tuipulotu isn’t a finished product yet, but that’s the scary part. As good as he’s been, there’s still another level to reach. If that happens, Tuipulotu will be amongst the best in the NFL.
