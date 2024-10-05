Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold vs. New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers in London
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold has a chance to move to 5-0 as the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Jets in London on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 a.m. PT.
The Jets selected Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but the organization traded him to the Carolina Panthers only three years into his rookie contract. Darnold did not find much success in New York or Carolina, but he has done more than revived his career with Minnesota.
Only one other team in the NFL remains undefeated besides Darnold and the Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell is trying to keep his team level-headed among the early season success.
“We’ve got to go out for four quarters this week and re-establish ourselves — our identity, our play style, our football philosophy — it’s got to be re-established on a week-in week-out basis,” said O'Connell. “That’s how you win consistently in this league.”
A road trip to London against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets is filled with distractions for Darnold and the Vikings, but they seem prepared to handle business.
Darnold is playing at an MVP level through four games, and the Minnesota defense is leading the NFL in sacks and interceptions.
The Jets are 2-2. Returning from his achilles injury, Rodgers has thrown five touchdowns and one interception through four games. They lost the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and they picked up a second loss in an ugly, rainy game against the Denver Broncos in week four.
The Vikings have won four straight games without tight end T.J. Hockenson after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in December of 2023. He has began to practice with Minnesota, but he most likely be held out for a few more weeks before fully returning from his injury.
While the game might not be labeled a "revenge game" for Darnold, a win over the team that drafted him should feel a little better than most. Reporters asked if the New York Jets failed him in developing him as a quarterback prospect, but Darnold disagreed.
Darnold said, "I had a lot of opportunities in New York and I always felt like I could have played better there."
The Jets and Vikings are playing the first NFL game in London this season. On Oct. 13, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will travel across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second London game.
MORE: Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Drake London Injury Update After Overtime Win
MORE: Why Elite Recruit Floyd Boucard Committed To USC Trojans Over Oklahoma Sooners
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Schedule Updates: Notre Dame, Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Reveals Potential Transfer Back to SEC Team
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Preview, Injury Update, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Over UCLA, Texas, Oregon
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams: Fantasy Football Sleeper Pick?