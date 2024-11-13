Nebraska Hires New Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen Before USC Trojans Game
The 4-5 USC Trojans take on the 5-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 1 p.m. PT kickoff will be broadcast on FOX. Both programs involved have made major changes. USC coach Lincoln Riley has made a quarterback switch, benching the Big Ten’s second-leading passing yards and third-leading touchdown passes, Miller Moss. UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava takes over as the starter this week.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who had been in that role since Rhule was hired, would be replaced by former Houston coach Dana Holgorsen. Holgorsen will step in with three regular-season games remaining and assume all play-calling responsibilities. The decision will be impactful for everyone in the equation, but no one more than Nebraska true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has struggled mightily lately.
“I felt like we needed some help. I just thought this was the right thing to do. At the end of the day, it might be bold, it might be unique. I didn’t bring him in at first with that. I said ‘come and see.’ Because he got here and he felt comfortable and Marcus (Satterfield) walked in there right away and was like ‘tell me everything you need.” said Nebraska coach Matt Rhule of the coordinator transition at this point in the season.
The Cornhuskers have lost three straight games. The Trojans have lost four of their last five. To say this game is a crossroads matchup for both programs is an understatement. Rhule’s trust in Holgorsen is real, but at this point of the season, it shows how desperate the Huskers are for solutions after a 5-1 start dissipated into three-straight losses.
“We called him last week and had him come in. Had him look at everything. He’s got a long history of success offensively, both as a head coach and certainly as a coordinator before that. He just kind of gives us a fresh perspective. I’m looking at what we’re doing and who we’re doing it with and he was able to say ‘hey, let’s go in these directions over here.’ I just think it gives us a great opportunity to have one of the great, great offensive minds, a guy that I’ve been friends with before and that I trust – I’m excited to see what he does.” Rhule continued.
As for the Holgorsen’s offensive philosophy, it’s no secret. Holgorsen has led some of the most prolific air-raid teams in college football history. USC isn’t too unfamiliar with the scheme as coach Lincoln Riley himself follows much of the same blueprint with the passing concepts, spacing, offensive line splits, and formations. Where Holgorsen and Riley differ most is that Holgorsen has been known to operate with more variation in the tempo and gadget play department.
“Right now, I’m just focused on right now. If you watch what Dana (Holgorsen) did at West Virginia – we’re playing Lincoln Riley this week. They all have the air raid principles in them. Everyone is going to run, mesh and cross. The plays that they invented, everyone runs. It’s really taken on a much bigger picture than that, if that makes sense. Coach (Mike) Leach was still doing, truly, the air raid. If you watch what Coach Holgorsen has done, when you watch what Coach Riley has done, they’ve built powerful offenses with big people who run the football, play action.”
D’Anton Lynn and the short-handed USC defense have fought admirably this season, and they’ll have another challenge in front of them this weekend. While they haven’t been the most productive lately, Nebraska is still a talented team offensively, and they’re led by what many believe will be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft in two years in quarterback Dylan Raiola.
For the most part, USC will have a mirror up to them this weekend. There’s no question Holgorsen will have some tricks and tendency-breaking calls on the play sheet, but mostly, the scheme will be similar to what the Trojan defense practices against every day. 11-personnel gap-scheme runs. Inside and outside zone. Quick passing game concepts, usually to one side of the field, and the occasional shot play deep.
This game was considered a potential playoff eliminator earlier in this season. While it’s further removed from that now, this game still means everything to both teams. Expect to see no stone unturned.
