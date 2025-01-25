USC Trojans' LenDale White Social Media Drama: Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State completed an incredible run in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff with wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to capture the school’s first national championship in a decade. The Buckeyes featured a number of standouts on offense, including quarterback Will Howard, star freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, receiver Emeka Egbuka and a dynamic one-two punch of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in its backfield. A duo unrivaled by anyone in the sport in 2024.
One twitter account went as far as calling Henderson and Judkins the “best college RB duo of all-time” and former USC Trojans running back LenDale White fired back on social media.
“I had just as many tds as both of them by myself. This is blasphemy,” White wrote
White, of course was part of a tandem that featured him and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. White, a Denver, CO native and Bush, a San Diego, CA native both signed with the Trojans in the 2003 recruiting cycle. The two had an impressive three-year run that became must-see TV across the country. Even in late night game on the west coast, Bush and White had fans at the edge of their seats, waiting to see what the duo might do next.
They both stepped in and made an immediate impact as true freshman in 2003. White rushed for 754 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Bush rushed for 521 yards and three touchdowns, he also caught four touchdowns. USC went 12-1, with their only loss coming on the road to Cal in triple overtime. The Trojans defeated Michigan 28-14 in the Rose Bowl and split the national championship with LSU, who defeated Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. It was the last split national championship in the history of college football. Either way it was the Trojans first national championship since 1978 and it kickstarted an impressive run by USC in the 2000s under Pete Carroll.
The talented backfield followed up their freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. White ran for 1,103 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, which earned him Second Team All-Pac-10 honors. Bush rushed for 908 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Pac-10, Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and Consensus All-American honors. USC went a perfect 13-0 and left no doubt about who the king of college football was when they routed Oklahoma in the 55-19 in the Orange Bowl to win back-to-back national championships.
Just as they did as sophomores, the duo continued to get better and better as their college careers continued. In 2005 as juniors, White rushed for 1,302 yards and 24 touchdowns, which earned him Second Team All-Pac-10 and Third Team All-American honors. He set the program record with 52 rushing touchdowns. Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, he would forever etch his name in college football, collecting a ton of hardware in the process. The Trojans legendary running back won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award and Doak Walker Award. The Trojans went undefeated in the regular season before falling to Texas 41-38 in the national championship.
In their three seasons with the Cardinal and Gold, USC lost only two games in three seasons and had a winning streak of 34 games, tied for the fourth most in college football history. The Trojans played for the national championship in all three seasons and won two of them.
Bush and White became the two of the main faces of the USC dynasty in the 2000s, and cemented themselves as icons of the sports. In a city full of movie stars and prominent athletes, Bush and White were two of Hollywood’s biggest.
Judkins and Henderson certainly are deserving of plenty of praise after everything they accomplished this season. They brought a national championship back to Columbus in a season where there title hopes were very much in jeopardy at different points in the season, and still they prevailed through the adversity. However, Bush and White stand alone as the top running back duo in college football.
