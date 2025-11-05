The Silent But Deadly USC Freshman Who Is Earning Respect From Teammates
The No. 20 USC Trojans return to Los Angeles with a 6-2 overall record and 4-1 in Big Ten play, marking a statement 21-17 road win at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a win the Trojans needed heading into a competitive November.
Despite trailing at half with a struggling pass game and a solid run performance brewing for Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, the Trojans persevered and pulled off the team win. It wasn't just running back King Miller's go-ahead touchdown that sealed the win for USC, it was a team effort.
Defensive Tackle Keeshawn Silver Highlights Carlon Jones Development
Defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver is apart of a defensive line group full of strength, size and young talent. Silver noted the impact of the young players, like freshman defensive tackle Carlon Jones, have added depth to the group and the line's overall performance.
Silver's relationship with Jones stems from the night before games, sharing that him and Jones were paired as roommates during the Nebraska game before his opportunity to contribute on the field.
"Carlon, he's a special guy. He doesn't really say a lot, (but) he comes to work every day," Silver said on Trojans Live. "He's a freshman, so he's going to make mistakes, but me being able to just push him like, "Hey, bro, go be yourself before the game starts.” We’re roommates (on the road), so it's kind of like the nights before the game."
Silent but deadly.
MORE: This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC Trojans at Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect
Jones earned his first few reps since the Trojan's season opener against Missouri State. While Jones numbers on paper do not pop off the page, two tackles and one solo tackle, his work and his support from Silver goes beyond numbers on a page.
"Him getting opportunity was the biggest thing. Him getting opportunity going out to do what he does, that's that guy that is balling during the bye week," Silver continued.
What To Expect Of Jones In The Future
Jones, the four-star recruit from Bay City, Texas, has shown flashes for the Trojans this season. Although they have only stemmed from two games, his short time has resulted in promise for his future with USC.
His high school career tabbed him as one of the stronger recruits in the nation. Jones' senior year, he recorded 95 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks. Jones was originally committed to the Cornhuskers and decommitted in November of 2023, and later announced his commitment to USC in December 2023.
Jones ability to play with veterans like defensive end Braylan Shelby and defensive tackle Devan Thompkins has helped the Trojans need for size and strength on the line. Jones also joins another top freshman in defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, who reclassified from the 2026 class to compete with the Trojans in 2025.
The Trojans also add the No. 1 recruiting 2026 class next year, including defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, Malik Brooks, Jake Johnson and Tomuhini Topui.
With the addition of five defensive lineman to the room next year, the continuous growth of Jones will make the Trojans trenches strong heading into next season.