Tennessee Volunteers Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon From USC Trojans
USC Trojans guard Emmanuel Pregnon entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 and has become one of the most coveted players remaining. Pregnon will visit the Tennessee Volunteers starting Wednesday and will stay in Knoxville through Friday, according to 247Sports. Ole Miss, Oregon and Colorado are also in the mix for Pregnon.
The Denver, CO native has started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Trojans. Pregnon helped paved the way for running back Woody Marks to become the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017, which earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
Prior to joining the Trojans in 2023, Pregnon was an unranked prospect coming out of Thomas Jefferson high school and played his first three seasons at Wyoming. He did not see any action his first two seasons and then he started 11 games in 2022.
Pregnon’s decision to enter the transfer portal came as a shock. USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson announced on Dec. 18 that Pregnon would forgo the 2025 NFL draft and return to school for another season. He played in the Trojans 35-31 thrilling victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl but had a change of heart afterwards.
“Excited to have him back,” Hanson said in December. “Made tremendous strides this last year. Looking for him to do the same this upcoming year and get that NFL Draft grade up, and hopefully go get drafted high in the draft next year.”
Pregnon is one of three starting offensive lineman in 2024 to depart from USC. Center Jonah Monheim is headed off to the NFL and offensive tackle Mason Murphy transferred to Auburn.
The Trojans have been working to rebuild its offensive line during the winter transfer portal cycle. USC landed a commitment from former Purdue interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield on Sunday and one from former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed on Wednesday. Wingfield started for the Boilermakers at guard in 2024 and nine games at right tackle for New Mexico in 2023. Reed started 25 games for the Orange over the past two seasons.
USC not only has been reshaping its starting offensive but they have also been developing the necessary depth. Center Kilian O’Connor, and freshman offensive tackle Justin Taunauu, who stepped in for an injured Elijah Paige at left tackle played very well against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Tobias Raymond made his first career start in the bowl game at right tackle and guard Alani Noa will return next season at guard.
The Trojans signed three offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle and four in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
