Three Keys To Victory For USC Trojans Against Iowa
There's a reason why coach Lincoln Riley referred to November as "Championship November," especially for the No. 17 USC Trojans and the position they sit in.
The Trojans welcome the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 15 for the first time since 1976, and will also meet for the first time on the Big Ten stage. The kicker is USC's must-win situation to keep their CFP dreams alive.
Three keys for USC to get past Iowa in what could be a rainy game on Saturday:
1. Bad Weather = Rely On Trojans' Run Game
Through four full games as the Trojans starting running back, King Miller has already recorded three 100-yard games, picking up right where running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders left off before their injuries.
Especially in the event of heavy rain coming down in Los Angeles, a pass game does not usually benefit, but a run game will. Trojan fans have seen what Miller is capable of, and should see a lot more of him come their game day.
The Hawkeyes do contain one of the Big Ten's stronger defensive units, placing in the top five in the conference of passing yards allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per game and total yards allowed.
Alongside Miller, quarterback Jayden Maiava has shown he can use his legs when the ball's in his hands, and adds another dangerous element to the already explosive USC offense. With Maiava and Miller paired together in the run game, they could be a threat to the Iowa pass rush.
2. Force Mark Gronowski To Throw The Ball
If there's one thing college football fans have learned about the South Dakota State transfer, it's that Gronowski is an elite rusher. He currently leads the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns with 12, with just five passing touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes quarterback has recorded 1,084 passing yards, 338 rushing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.
Gronowski's desire to use his legs also gives the Hawkeyes an advantage during a rainy game day setting, sticking to what he does well with no repercussions to the rain as opposed to passing. His rushing strength will be crucial for the Trojans pass rush.
The Iowa pass game does not stand out as paper as the Hawkeyes go-to group on offense. Their top three receivers have 13 or less receptions each, on top of 100-200 yards each. If USC can dominate the trenches and make Gronowski uncomfortable, he'll be forced to use his arm and a pass game that is heavily outweighed by the run game.
3. Stop The Run From The First Whistle, Not The Second Half
The Trojans defense has held both the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to just a field goal in both second halves played. The first half performance? Not so much, USC allowed 14 points in both first halves.
Second half adjustment have allowed the Trojans to stay on top and keep their opponents out of the end zone, but defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn emphasizes the need to get that kind of performance going right from the start.
"We just have to execute better, there's obviously some calls I could probably call better, but it comes down to just us executing," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice.
For cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, the defense as a whole does face moments where things go wrong and mistakes happen, but overcoming the adversity and cleaning up the little things have benefitted the Trojans defensive performance.
“Just kind of like all year with us, having moments where we shoot ourselves in the foot, or we get good calls and then we just mess it up," Nicholson said after Wednesday's practice. "I mean I've been really proud of how we've come out and responded, and how we were able to fix our mistakes in the second half of these last couple games."
USC will host Iowa in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 12:30 p.m, PT on Big Ten Network.