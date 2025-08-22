All Trojans

Top College Football Players List Disses Big Ten Program

This season, the USC Trojans return some of their most talented players, on both sides of the ball. A recent article ranked college football's top players and two USC stars were excluded, but college football analysts found that they were simply snubbed.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
When looking at the USC Trojans' roster, plenty of names jump off the list, but one thing is clear: The veterans are front and center.

In an ESPN article discussing Top 50 players in college football, a few names were mentioned as should've made the list but didn't: USC Trojans Safety Kamari Ramsey and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane being two of them.

Ramsey and Lane have been two players who have been discussed plenty in the offseason for a number of reasons: How they finished their 2024 season, and what kind of players they are going to be this season.

Lane's Skillset Makes Him One of USC's Most Unique Weapons

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) and wide receiver Makai Lemon (6 celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane is predicted to be one of the Trojans, if not college football's, most dynamic wide receiver. The 6-foot-4 wideout posses a lot of skill to be successful within USC's team. For starters, his ability to find open space, especially in the red zone, has payed off.

His 12-touchdown season with 525 receiving yards speaks to his abilty to produce in the end zone, as well as his 43 receptions. Lane is an elite receiving target, and has gained early NFL Draft potential prior to this season.

Multiple analysts weighed in on which players should have made the rankings, and ESPN analyst Max Olson sees Lane to be one of the most pivotal parts of the Trojans offensive unit heading into Week 1,

"I'm also expecting a big-time season from USC wide receiverJa'Kobi Lane in 2025," Olson wrote in an in an ESPN CFB Player Rank article. "I realize his production last season doesn't stand out compared to the other nine receivers who made the top 100, but the 6-4 playmaker did finish among the top five in FBS in touchdown catches (12) and showed off how dominant he can be in a bowl win over Texas A&M with seven catches for 127 yards and three scores."

With the dangerous duo of Lane and wide receiver Makai Lemon, the red zone production should be inevitable.

Ramsey's Crosstown Transfer Developed His Secondary Strength

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For Ramsey, the third year safety from UCLA, progressed significantly under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defensive scheme. He finished last season leading the in tackles for loss (5.5), second in sacks (two) and tied first for forced fumbles (two).

Especially for a newer defensive unit this season, Lynn has influenced Ramsey to step up as a leader to guide the new faces within the secondary.

Alongside Ramsey is a room of secondary talent including Notre Dame transfer Kennedy Urlacher and NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald, two safeties who are bound to make strides on Lynn's defense this fall.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For ESPN analyst Paolo Uggetti, he believes Ramsey's veteran experience under Lynn is what makes him special among the Trojans defense.

"The way that everyone at USC talks about junior safety Kamari Ramsey, I have a feeling we're going to wish we had him on this list." Ugetti wrote. "Under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, Ramsey seems to be flourishing and I wouldn't be shocked if he has an even bigger season for USC's improving defense."

