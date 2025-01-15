USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Portal Safety Bishop Fitzgerald From NC State
Despite the mass exodus of players to the transfer portal, the USC Trojans have been quietly building one of the more underrated portal classes in the cycle. The Trojans picked up another key transfer to fill a pressing need in the defensive secondary.
With the departure of starting safety Akili Arnold, the Trojans looked to the transfer portal to find Arnold's replacement. USC head coach Lincoln Riley reeled in a big player from the portal in NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald.
Over the past two seasons, Fitzgerald has registered 16 starts for NC State. A valuable contributor to the Wolfpack's secondary, Fitzgerald accumulated 97 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and five interceptions in his two years at NC State. He earned All-ACC honorable mention after posting 55 tackles and eight pass deflections in 2024.
Fitzgerald transferred into NC State from Coffeyville Community College, where he spent two years at the JUCO level. It is currently unknown how many years of eligibility he has remaining because of the waiver surrounding JUCO and eligibility.
Due to his starting experience, Fitzgerald figures to slide in as the starting safety alongside Kamari Ramsey after Ramsey surprisingly made the decision to return back to USC despite receiving buzz from the NFL. It should make for one of the most experienced duos at the safety position among all Big Ten teams next year.
However, USC has a couple of in-house options at safety with sophomore Christian Pierce expected to be in the mix for reps at safety during the spring. Pierce recorded eight tackles and appeared in 11 games for the Trojans. Anthony Beavers Jr. also expects to be in the mix as he heads into his senior season at USC. The California native put up 18 tackles in a limited role this past season.
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Room Outlook After Transfer Portal Departures: Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Soars In Rankings After Running Back Shahn Alston Commit
MORE: Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold Future With Team Dependent on NFL Playoffs Performance?
USC moved quickly after identifying Fitzgerald as a top target at the safety position. After entering the portal on Jan. 2, it only took him 12 days to find a new home as Fitzgerald landed with the Trojans.
With the latest addition of Fitzgerald, USC's transfer portal class grows to 12 players. He becomes the forth defensive pickup the Trojans have made after signing two defensive lineman in Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett. He becomes the second portal pickup along the secondary after USC signed San Jose State transfer DJ Harvey.
Although the Trojans lost over 20 players to the transfer portal, they have utilized the portal to fill important positions of need, including alongside the defensive front and the offensive line.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum For 2026 Recruiting Cycle
MORE: Boise State Transfer Prince Strachan Commits To USC Over Miami and UCLA
MORE: Notre Dame Signs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes From USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Land Commitment From 4-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State