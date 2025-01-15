USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Portal Safety Bishop Fitzgerald From NC State

BREAKING: NC State starting transfer Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has Committed to USC, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 195 Safety totaled 55 Tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 8 PBUs, 1 FF, & 3 INT this season



All-ACC Honorable Mention



