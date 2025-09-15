All Trojans

USC's College Football Playoff Hopes Take Hit After Latest Predictions

The No. 25 USC Trojans snuck into the AP Top 25 after a 33-17 win over Purdue, earning their first Big Ten victory. Despite boasting the nation’s highest scoring offense, a new College Football Playoff prediction left USC out of the field.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
After a chaotic and thrilling week 3 of college football, the USC Trojans have finally earned a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, sneaking in at No. 25.

The Trojans are coming off a 33-17 win on the road over Purdue, marking their first Big Ten win and improving to 3-0 overall.

While USC's resurgence is drawing plenty of attention, the Trojans are still being left out of one conversation: The College Football Playoff National Championship.

USC Trojans Not Included in Recent College Football Playoff Prediction

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even with the highest scoring offense in the nation, the Trojans were still excluded from a recent College Football Playoff prediction from On3's Andy Staples.

The CFP bracket included some of college football's most talented teams, some of whom USC beat just last season.


1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. LSU Tigers
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Florida State Seminoles
8. Oklahoma Sooners
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Georgia Tech Yellowjackets
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
12. Tulane Green Waves

The Trojans started and ended their 2024 season with wins over the Tigers and the Aggies. USC defeated LSU in the Las Vegas Kickoff classic last August in a 27-20 thriller. The Trojans then finished with a 35-31 comeback win over the Aggies in the Las Vegas bowl last December.

Despite the loss, USC sent Penn State to overtime, showing they belong in Big Ten competition and proving they have the talent to keep up with top programs.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the field prior to the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although it's a new season with roster adjustments and coaching changes, the Trojans have deemed themselves as a solid competitor.

In the offseason, college football analyst Joel Klatt made his case for USC making their first college football playoff, highlighting that coach Lincoln Riley knows what it takes to reach that status.

"In Lincoln Riley's first year, they were a game away from going to the playoffs," Klatt said on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show. "You start with a win over LSU, you end with a win over Texas A&M. They showed they're capable. They took Penn State to overtime. They really probably should have won that Michigan game. There was some late execution issues that forced them into the record that they had."

Why Do The Trojans Deserve a Spot?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Riley has made multiple trips to the CFP prior to leading the Trojans. He led the Oklahoma Sooners to three consecutive trips in his four seasons as head coach.

Although it’s still early to tell, but if Trojans fans keep its current pace, a College Football Playoff bid will be well within reach.

The Trojans offense is the highest scoring in the nation, outscoring their opponents 115-50 and have scored 165 points through three games. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has 989 passing yards, which leads the conference by over 150 yards.

Their wide receiver is sturdy and consistent. Wide receiver Makai Lemon is second in Big Ten receiving with 311 receiving yards, with Ja'Kobi Lane close by with 239.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC's transfer running back duo has shined, with Waymond Jordan recording 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns through three games, along with Eli Sanders 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense looks solid, with linebacker Eric Gentry finishing Satruday's game with eight total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a two forced fumbles. Gentry is the first Trojans player since 2020 to finish a game with eight tackles and two sacks.

Defensive ends Jakheem Stewart, Kameryn Fountain and Devan Thompkins have all stepped up in the trenches, especially for Stewarts first season in college football. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald's quarterback reading ability has earned him three interceptions on the season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In their win over the Boilermakers, the Trojans defense held them to 52 rushing yards through the whole game.

USC opens up as a 15.5 point favorite over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and should take care of business to improve to 4-0.

