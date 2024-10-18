USC Trojans, Maryland Terrapins Injury Update: Lake McRee Out Or In?
USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee has been sidelined since Week 4 after he took a low hit from Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill early in the third quarter. When McRee hobbled off the field and into the medical tent, it was uncertain or not whether the redshirt junior would suit up for the Trojans again this season.
McRee returned to the practice field last week ahead of the Penn State game and was seen running routes on air but was ultimately held out of the game. He was back on the field again this week in full pads. USC coach Lincoln Riley provided an update for McRee ahead of Saturday's game at Maryland.
"We've missed him," Riley said. "I mean there's no way to replace all the experience and playmaking ability. He does so many things for this offense, and I give Kade Eldridge and Walker Lyons credit, they've come in some big boy ball games and have played a lot of snaps, you know for two pretty inexperienced dudes, they've handled it well."
McRee was having his best season to date when he went down against Michigan, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. He caught a career-high five passes in the Trojans season opener against LSU and recorded a career-high in receiving yards (81) against Utah State. Tight end production has been limited with McRee out of the lineup, Eldridge and Lyons have combined for three receptions for 15 yards.
"He's close I don't know 100% that it'll be this week or next week based on if he continues to progress and doesn't have any setbacks which is honestly a little bit ahead of where we hoped it would be after he got hurt up at Michigan. After that type of hit you'd be thankful to get him back any time this year. He's such a grinder I don't think anybody's surprised, but it'd be a bonus to have him this week, but if we don't have him this week, I feel confident that we would have him the following."
However, in his absence, sophomore receivers Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon and Duce Robinson have emerged in the Trojans offense. Lane had a career-day of his own in week 5 against Wisconsin when he reeled in 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Lemon had the best game of his career against Penn State when he caught six passes for 73 yards. Robinson has caught a touchdown in three of the last four games.
USC will travel to College Park on Saturday, Oct. 16 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will air on FS1.
