USC Trojans Bowl Eligibility: UCLA Bruins, Notre Dame Predictions
The USC Trojans were in a bad place prior to their game vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16. With three games left in the season, the Trojans were sitting with a 4-5 record and potentially no bowl eligibility.
However, the Trojans picked up a huge 28-20 win over the Cornhuskers to move to 5-5 and set themselves up with a chance to reach bowl eligibility, needing just one win, with games against UCLA and Notre Dame to close out the year.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley made the move to switch quarterbacks during the Trojans' bye week, the week before the Nebraska game. Transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava started in place of Miller Moss and helped deliver a much-needed win for the program.
Despite the win, the Trojans aren't completely out of the woods yet. With two games left against the university's two biggest rivals, a lot can happen for USC. Riley is 1-1 against Notre Dame and UCLA as USC head coach, with both wins coming in his first year at the helm, before the Trojans suffered a down year last season, dropping both games to their rivals.
This season things are a bit. USC is still in the fight for bowl eligibility after ten games played. For context, the Trojans started last season off 6-0 before dropping their final five of six games to fall to 7-5 record to end the year.
USC has two chances to reach six wins, but one of these is not like the other. UCLA comes into the Crosstown Rivalry with a 4-6 record and fresh off a 31-19 loss to Washington. The Bruins will be USC's best chance of reaching the postseason as a win over UCLA will give the Trojans' their much needed sixth win.
Notre Dame currently sits as the No. 6 team in the country with a 9-1 record. The Fighting Irish's lone loss was an early-season upset by Northern Illinois. Notre Dame has two ranked wins and is looking for their third one of the season as they take on the No. 19 Army Black Knights before their matchup vs. the Trojans to end the year. It would be a big ask for the Trojans to take down a top-ten team, but luckily for USC, their season finale will be at home.
USC will take on the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NBC and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
