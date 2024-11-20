All Trojans

USC Trojans Bowl Eligibility: UCLA Bruins, Notre Dame Predictions

The USC Trojans are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. With games lined up against UCLA and Notre Dame, can the Trojans reach the postseason? USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans play the Bruins in a must-win game on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans were in a bad place prior to their game vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16. With three games left in the season, the Trojans were sitting with a 4-5 record and potentially no bowl eligibility.

However, the Trojans picked up a huge 28-20 win over the Cornhuskers to move to 5-5 and set themselves up with a chance to reach bowl eligibility, needing just one win, with games against UCLA and Notre Dame to close out the year.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC head coach Lincoln Riley made the move to switch quarterbacks during the Trojans' bye week, the week before the Nebraska game. Transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava started in place of Miller Moss and helped deliver a much-needed win for the program.

Despite the win, the Trojans aren't completely out of the woods yet. With two games left against the university's two biggest rivals, a lot can happen for USC. Riley is 1-1 against Notre Dame and UCLA as USC head coach, with both wins coming in his first year at the helm, before the Trojans suffered a down year last season, dropping both games to their rivals.

This season things are a bit. USC is still in the fight for bowl eligibility after ten games played. For context, the Trojans started last season off 6-0 before dropping their final five of six games to fall to 7-5 record to end the year.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (18) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (42) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC has two chances to reach six wins, but one of these is not like the other. UCLA comes into the Crosstown Rivalry with a 4-6 record and fresh off a 31-19 loss to Washington. The Bruins will be USC's best chance of reaching the postseason as a win over UCLA will give the Trojans' their much needed sixth win.

Notre Dame currently sits as the No. 6 team in the country with a 9-1 record. The Fighting Irish's lone loss was an early-season upset by Northern Illinois. Notre Dame has two ranked wins and is looking for their third one of the season as they take on the No. 19 Army Black Knights before their matchup vs. the Trojans to end the year. It would be a big ask for the Trojans to take down a top-ten team, but luckily for USC, their season finale will be at home.

USC will take on the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NBC and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

