USC Trojans Coaches Visit Hawaii For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili
Members of the USC Trojans coaching staff traveled to La'ie, Hawaii, to visit four-star linebacker and USC recruiting target Talanoa Ili. Ili's father, Glen Ili, posted a picture onto social media of USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Rob Ryan spending time wiith Ili's family.
The elite linebacker started his high school career at Orange Lutheran in Southern California, but Ili recently transferred to Kahuku in Hawaii where he will play his senior season. According to 247Sports, Ili is a four-star prospect, and he is the No. 4 linebacker in the country, the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii, and the No. 69 player regardless of position.
Ili has visited USC's campus multiple times before, but the Trojans coaches are clearly showing how much they are prioritizing Ili's recruitment, sending Nua and Ryan to Hawaii for an in-home visit.
The Trojans are on a recruiting hot streak, landing a number of commitments from high school prospects in recent days: four-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver, and three-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno. USC also picked up a transfer portal prospect in former UCF defensive back Chasen Johnson.
In the recruiting class of 2026 alone, USC already has 27 commitments without any signs of stopping anytime soon. Syracuse is the closest program with 15 players committed. Currently, the Trojans have 15 four-stars out of their 27 commits.
USC general manager Chad Bowden revealed the Trojans' recruiting strategy for the class of 2026, explaining how USC will emphasize high school recruiting.
“We’re going to sign the most high school kids in USC football history,” Bowden said earlier in the offseason.
“I’ve said over and over again and I mean it, the best high school football in the country is played in California. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to go elsewhere, but the best football is played in California, especially in Southern California and we’re going to kill it in California as we already have," said Bowden.
Bowden is on his way to executing that plan as the Trojans appear positioned to sign over 30 high school prospects. In addition to Ili, USC still has a few remaining recruiting targets from Southern California like four-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, and four-star EDGE Richard Wesley, to name a few.
Although Ili is technically no longer a Southern California prospect, the Trojans are still looking to own the West Coast when it comes to recruiting. USC coaches spent the past few days visiting a number of high schools in the area, including Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, and more.
The Trojans already have the No.-1 ranked recruiting class in 2026 according to 247Sports and On3, but adding an elite linebacker like Ili will only increase USC's lead over the rest of the country.