USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Path Still Alive After Losing to Michigan?
The No. 13 USC Trojans’ loss on the road to the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines has the potential to affect both the Big Ten Championship matchup as well as the College Football Playoff seeding. Luckily for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team, the expanded playoff means that a September loss for the Trojans does not eliminate them from postseason contention.
In fact, Paul Finebaum said as much during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“Normally, a loss like that could put you almost out of the playoffs before the official first moment of fall, coming here, but not now. And I give Lincoln Riley credit: He did what he said he was going to do. He went out and got a defense, they gave up a winning score, but it was on the road and one of the most difficult arenas. And one thing I really came out of this game thinking, how good is Texas to go in there a couple weeks ago and completely eviscerate the Wolverines?”
While USC fans are relieved to hear that the Trojans’ playoffs hopes are still alive, they most likely disagree with Finebaum’s final comment. No. 1 Texas traveled to Ann Arbor and defeated Michigan 31-10 in a game that never felt close, and the Longhorns deserve credit for a dominant win.
However, a majority of the USC fanbase feels as though the Trojans could have and should have beaten the Wolverines. Despite some questionable calls, the Trojans could have left the “Big House” with a win if they did not give up three explosive rushes of 40+ yards. Wolverines running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards both scored rushing touchdowns of at least 40 yards.
Mullings’ 63-yard rush with under two minutes in the fourth quarter set up Michigan for the winning touchdown.
The USC defense has improved greatly in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s first year, but those three explosive rushes ended up being the difference for Michigan’s offense. Wolverine quarterback Alex Orji only needed to throw for 32 yards to win.
In addition to the defense, the USC offense certainly started slowly as the offensive line could not protect quarterback Miller Moss. The Trojans possessed the ball with four minutes left in the game, but they failed to sustain a drive that might have run out the clock. Instead, Michigan’s one-dimensional offense got the ball back with enough time to score and win the game, 27-24.
Looking ahead on the Trojans’ schedule, Finebaum still sees a path towards the playoff. As Penn State travels to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 12, Finebaum believes that the country will be watching USC to make a statement.
“When you look at their schedule, it does have some bumps, but you knew that was coming,” said Finebaum. “But Penn State, I think, is going to be the key game there. Penn State is that team we always prop up. We always put them in the top 10, and then somehow in the four-team playoff era, they would always lose to Michigan and Ohio State. But this is a real opportunity for Southern Cal. They are by no means out of it.”
