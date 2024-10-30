USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Injury Update: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Nate Clifton
The USC Trojans got some positive injury news as safety Kamari Ramsey, cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington and Greedy Vance returned to practice Tuesday. All four starters in the secondary missed Friday's contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
This is a major boost for USC ahead of its road game against the Washington Huskies.
Covington has not played since he was helped off the field late in the fourth quarter of the Trojans loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 5. The senior has taken part in practice during the week at some point over the last three weeks.
USC coach Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on the Trojans injury riddled secondary.
"I don't believe any of them are out long term," Riley said. "I don't know that there's any of them today that are full go no doubt are going to play but I do think they are all progressing in a very positive way. I don't know if we'll get all of them back but obviously when you have that many at one position, anybody back would be very helpful."
Secondary was considered a strength for USC heading into the season because of the additions in the transfer portal and vast amount of experience in the room. So, if any of the players cannot go on Saturday, the Trojans certainly have plenty of confidence in their depth.
"We practiced with each other and tried to mix and match who's out there at the same time, so it was kind of comfortable and felt just like practice," said USC safety Zion Branch. "Got to see some guys plays, CP (Christian Pierce), we all comfortable with each other and kind of just got that next man up mentality.
"Coach (D'Anton) Lynn and coach (Doug) Belk do a great job of preaching like whoever in the game we got the same standard, so just go out there and play and we all just try to go out there and play with confidence," Branch said.
Defensive lineman Nate Clifton exited the game early with an injury and was wearing after the Trojans win over Rutgers, but Riley says he "definitely got a shot to go this week." Riley also had some lofty praise for defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, who has seen a massive increase in playing time because of how thin USC has become on their defensive front.
"Devan's done a great job, he's one of the guys that we honored with the Trojan MVP this last week which is one of the people we thought most contributed to the win and to the standard and culture we're building here," Riley said. "We actually highlighted a number of scout team reps he's taken on this practice field, which is a pretty large number. For multiple years he was kind of the young talented guy that needed all the season, and he needed every single rep, and you look up and now you kind of look up and he's changed his body, you just see him gain confidence as a player."
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Most Talented Unranked Team in the Country?
MORE: USC Trojans' Walker Lyons Announces Relationship With Dancer Rylee Arnold
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20
MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers