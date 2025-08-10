USC Trojans Excluded From College Football Playoff Prediction: Fair or Foul?
A recurring disappointment for the USC Trojans has been missing the College Football Playoff, especially under coach Lincoln Riley.
USC Snubbed from College Football Playoff Prediction
After offseason hype surrounding the Trojans for a promising season ahead, a new prediction from Sports Illustrated's James Parks was released of teams likely to make their first College Football Playoff, and the Trojans were left out of the list.
The analysis included a plethora of teams who have had produced playoff-caliber seasons, but have fallen short of a bid each year.
Among Parks' list was the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Kansas State Wildcats, Illinois Fighting Illini, Ole Miss Rebels, Baylor Bears, Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave.
Lincoln Riley's Coaching Reputation
For USC, the last chance the Trojans had at a playoff appearance was in 2022, when the Trojans finished 11-3 and first in the Pac-12. If the 12-team playoff was introduced in Riley's first season, there's no question that USC would've secured a spot.
Since his double-digit win season with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, Riley's season performances have digressed each season. In 2023, the Trojans finished 8-5 and last season 7-6.
USC fans were ultimately thrilled when Riley was hired as head coach. He brought a decorated coaching career, two Heisman Trophy winners and multiple CFP appearances, exactly what the Trojans needed in a time of disappointment.
The outcome has been rather underwhelming, with Riley accumulating a 26-14 record in three seasons. His performances have been underwhelming, but he's shown the college football world glimpses of his coaching talent.
USC started the season off strong with a comeback win over LSU, and ended with a victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, two wins that proved the dominant program the Trojans can be.
The Trojans started conference play with a 27-24 loss to Michigan, one of the five games the Trojans dropped by one-score. However, USC took Penn State, one of the most dominant teams in college football last year, to overtime. Despite falling 33-30, the Trojans put up a fight to prove they can compete with the best.
Favorable Schedule, Roster Shows Promise for USC's Playoff Chances
The Trojans will implement prominent changes to their roster this year, including Jayden Maiava as the full-time starting quarterback and new faces in the backfield like running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
Maiava has shown promise in both spring practices and fall camp, and has emerged a true born leader for the Trojans offense. Jordan and Sanders have both proved themselves as explosive, and should be good pieces to incorporate into Riley's offense.
As for the defense, USC welcomed linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm to the staff. Both coaches add years of coaching experience in the NFL, and have already made an impact on the Trojans program.
Klemm was hired on July 30 after serving as the offensive line coach with the New England Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl winning coach will assist defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
USC's defensive unit is looking strong, especially with the return of linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Kamari Ramsey's second season on the Trojans secondary. Lynn made strides in year one leading the defense, and there’s every reason to believe the progress will exceed expectations.
The Trojans' schedule features its share of challenges but also several favorable matchups they should handle with ease. The toughest contests on the schedule include at Notre Dame, at Oregon and a potential trap game at Illinois.
Between USC's improvements on the coaching staff, roster changes and a promising schedule, they could surprise many in year two in the Big Ten, and find themselves apart of postseason conversations.