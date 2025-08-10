All Trojans

USC Trojans Excluded From College Football Playoff Prediction: Fair or Foul?

In a recent prediction of teams making the College Football Playoff for first-time teams, USC was not included in the list. After a season of frustration, the offseason has generated buzz for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Can they compete for a CFP spot?

Teddy King

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
A recurring disappointment for the USC Trojans has been missing the College Football Playoff, especially under coach Lincoln Riley.

USC Snubbed from College Football Playoff Prediction

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After offseason hype surrounding the Trojans for a promising season ahead, a new prediction from Sports Illustrated's James Parks was released of teams likely to make their first College Football Playoff, and the Trojans were left out of the list.

The analysis included a plethora of teams who have had produced playoff-caliber seasons, but have fallen short of a bid each year.

Among Parks' list was the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Kansas State Wildcats, Illinois Fighting Illini, Ole Miss Rebels, Baylor Bears, Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave.

Lincoln Riley's Coaching Reputation

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the field prior to the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For USC, the last chance the Trojans had at a playoff appearance was in 2022, when the Trojans finished 11-3 and first in the Pac-12. If the 12-team playoff was introduced in Riley's first season, there's no question that USC would've secured a spot.

Since his double-digit win season with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, Riley's season performances have digressed each season. In 2023, the Trojans finished 8-5 and last season 7-6.

USC fans were ultimately thrilled when Riley was hired as head coach. He brought a decorated coaching career, two Heisman Trophy winners and multiple CFP appearances, exactly what the Trojans needed in a time of disappointment.

The outcome has been rather underwhelming, with Riley accumulating a 26-14 record in three seasons. His performances have been underwhelming, but he's shown the college football world glimpses of his coaching talent.

USC started the season off strong with a comeback win over LSU, and ended with a victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, two wins that proved the dominant program the Trojans can be.

The Trojans started conference play with a 27-24 loss to Michigan, one of the five games the Trojans dropped by one-score. However, USC took Penn State, one of the most dominant teams in college football last year, to overtime. Despite falling 33-30, the Trojans put up a fight to prove they can compete with the best.

Favorable Schedule, Roster Shows Promise for USC's Playoff Chances

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans will implement prominent changes to their roster this year, including Jayden Maiava as the full-time starting quarterback and new faces in the backfield like running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.

Maiava has shown promise in both spring practices and fall camp, and has emerged a true born leader for the Trojans offense. Jordan and Sanders have both proved themselves as explosive, and should be good pieces to incorporate into Riley's offense.

As for the defense, USC welcomed linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm to the staff. Both coaches add years of coaching experience in the NFL, and have already made an impact on the Trojans program.

Klemm was hired on July 30 after serving as the offensive line coach with the New England Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl winning coach will assist defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

USC's defensive unit is looking strong, especially with the return of linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Kamari Ramsey's second season on the Trojans secondary. Lynn made strides in year one leading the defense, and there’s every reason to believe the progress will exceed expectations.

The Trojans' schedule features its share of challenges but also several favorable matchups they should handle with ease. The toughest contests on the schedule include at Notre Dame, at Oregon and a potential trap game at Illinois.

Between USC's improvements on the coaching staff, roster changes and a promising schedule, they could surprise many in year two in the Big Ten, and find themselves apart of postseason conversations.

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

