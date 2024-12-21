Las Vegas Bowl Announcers: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies
The USC Trojans will play the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 27th.
Who will be announcing the game on ESPN?
Announcers For USC vs. Texas A&M
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call for USC’s bowl game matchup vs. Texas A&M. Kickoff in the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl is set for December 27th at 7:30 p.m PT on ESPN.
This will be the Trojans first game on ESPN since their opening weekend matchup against the LSU Tigers. That game was also played in Las Vegas and the Trojans came out victorious, winning 27-20.
USC’s season may have peaked right then and there. The Trojans ended up going 6-6 in the regular season despite having a lead in the fourth quarter lead in 11 of their 12 games.
Current Odds for USC vs. Texas A&M
The USC Trojans are currently a 3-point underdog against the Texas A&M Aggies, The over/under is at 51.5 points.
Both of these teams had seasons that didn’t live up to expectations. USC was a preseason top-25 team and rose as high as No. 11 in the country before falling out completely. If it wasn’t for their late season win over UCLA, USC would have missed bowl season for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.
Texas A&M also entered the season in the preseason top-25 at No. 20. They kicked off the year with a home loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Aggies were able to right the ship and were ranked as high as No. 15 in late November. They finished the regular season with losses to Auburn and Texas to end up with a record of 8-4. Texas A&M was out of the final College Football Playoff Rankings.
Trojans Roster Thin Heading into Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans have seen an astounding 19 players enter the transfer portal. Many of these players like Zachariah Branch, Tyron Hudson, Quinten Joyner, Miller Moss, Mason Murphy, and Duce Robinson were integral parts to the 2024 Trojans team. Coach Lincoln Riley will now have to turn to players that didn’t get a lot of playing time throughout the regular season.
Overall, it will be good for USC to get a look at these players before next season to see if there is some potential there.
In last year’s Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville, USC starting quarterback Caleb Williams opted out, giving the reins backup Miller Moss. Moss played great and ended up starting the first nine games in 2024 for USC.
