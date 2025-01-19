5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill To Visit USC Trojans for Junior Day, Ohio State Trending
Archbishop Hoban (OH) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill will visit the USC Trojans at the end of the month for Junior Day. Hill is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The top ranked cornerback is being pursued by some of the top programs in the Big Ten, including Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. Oregon and Penn State made the trip to Akron to visit Hill at Archbishop Hoban on Friday. Alabama and Notre Dame are also in the mix, but the Buckeyes are considered the heavy favorite to land their elite in-state prospect.
USC currently has commitments from two of the top cornerback prospects in the 2026 cycle, including Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star Brandon Lockhart. Sermons, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect announced his verbal pledge last month. His father, Rodney played running back at USC in the 90s.
“Every time I go to USC, it’s always a great time. Me and my dad (Rodney Sermons) always like it, so I’ll be back as many times as possible,” Sermons told On3. “I love the environment and everything about it is great. I’ve been around LA since I was little and the football is great. There’s a lot of places that try to be like it, but I feel like there’s no place like LA.”
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
Lockhart has been committed since October of 2023, his sophomore year. The Los Angeles native has remained committed to the Trojans despite the defensive staff changing from when he initially announced his pledge. Oregon will continue to push for a flip until the early national signing period at the end of year.
USC is also in pursuit of Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. The two-way star could play on either side of the ball at the collegiate level. Coach Lincoln Riley and D’Anton Lynn visited Arrington on Jan. 6 when the NCAA contact period opened for the first time in the new year. The Trojans have also targeted Oaks Christian (CA) four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin.
USC has positioned themselves for an impressive recruiting haul for the 2026 cycle. Although the Trojans have prioritized California, they will continue to push for elite out-of-state talent.
Including Sermons, Lockhart and Riordan, USC has a total of eight commitments for the 2026 cycle from four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin (GA), four-star running back Shahn Alston (OH), four-star defensive linemen Braeden Jones (IL), three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker (CA) and three-star athlete Joshua Holland (CA).
MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy