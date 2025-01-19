All Trojans

5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill To Visit USC Trojans for Junior Day, Ohio State Trending

Archbishop Hoban (OH) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill will visit the USC Trojans at the end of the month for USC's Junior Day. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions are also in the mix. Can USC persuade Hill to come out west?

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during College Football Playoff National Championship press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during College Football Playoff National Championship press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The top ranked cornerback is being pursued by some of the top programs in the Big Ten, including Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. Oregon and Penn State made the trip to Akron to visit Hill at Archbishop Hoban on Friday. Alabama and Notre Dame are also in the mix, but the Buckeyes are considered the heavy favorite to land their elite in-state prospect. 

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC currently has commitments from two of the top cornerback prospects in the 2026 cycle, including Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star Brandon Lockhart. Sermons, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect announced his verbal pledge last month. His father, Rodney played running back at USC in the 90s. 

“Every time I go to USC, it’s always a great time. Me and my dad (Rodney Sermons) always like it, so I’ll be back as many times as possible,” Sermons told On3. “I love the environment and everything about it is great. I’ve been around LA since I was little and the football is great. There’s a lot of places that try to be like it, but I feel like there’s no place like LA.”

Lockhart has been committed since October of 2023, his sophomore year. The Los Angeles native has remained committed to the Trojans despite the defensive staff changing from when he initially announced his pledge. Oregon will continue to push for a flip until the early national signing period at the end of year.

USC is also in pursuit of Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. The two-way star could play on either side of the ball at the collegiate level. Coach Lincoln Riley and D’Anton Lynn visited Arrington on Jan. 6 when the NCAA contact period opened for the first time in the new year. The Trojans have also targeted Oaks Christian (CA) four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin. 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC has positioned themselves for an impressive recruiting haul for the 2026 cycle. Although the Trojans have prioritized California, they will continue to push for elite out-of-state talent. 

Including Sermons, Lockhart and Riordan, USC has a total of eight commitments for the 2026 cycle from four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin (GA), four-star running back Shahn Alston (OH), four-star defensive linemen Braeden Jones (IL), three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker (CA) and three-star athlete Joshua Holland (CA). 

