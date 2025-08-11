USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Dealt Another Harsh Ranking Ahead of Season
The common theme for this USC Trojans team has been exclusion, whether it's a Big Ten or top-25 ranking. In a recent ranking of all 136 programs in the FBS, USC was ranked as the No. 29 team in the country.
USC Trojans Ranked No. 29 In FBS Rankings
USC was placed No. 29 in CBS Sports' ranking, falling right behind SEC's Missouri Tigers. While the Trojans poor 2024 performance could have been ranked even lower, USC's progress in the offseason needs to be accounted for.
Here are the teams ranked above the Trojans:
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. LSU Tigers
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. Arizona State Sun Devils
12. Florida Gators
13. Illinois Fighting Illini
14. Kansas State Wildcats
15. Michigan Wolverines
16. South Carolina Gamecocks
17. SMU Mustangs
18. Texas A&M Aggies
19. Iowa State Cyclones
20. Tennessee Volunteers
21. Texas Tech Red Raiders
22. Ole Miss Rebels
23. Indiana Hoosiers
24. Oklahoma Sooners
25. Utah Utes
26. Baylor Bears
27. Louisville Cardinals
28. Missouri Tigers
29. USC Trojans
While majority of the teams listed have proven talent and forged a playoff-caliber season, some could argue teams like Utah should not be ranked as high. The Utes finished their 2024 campaign 6-7 with a seven-game lose streak.
USC might not have much to argue with their one extra win, however, their scores and opponents speak heavily on the competition difference both programs.
The Trojans finished 2024 7-6 and 4-5 in their first Big Ten conference season. No, it's not their best record or most desired results, but the statistics on paper show that USC has the potential to compete, but not enough was done.
USC went 1-5 in one-score games, five fourth-quarter mishaps that could have been resolved into wins. A flip from the losses to wins could prove their dominance in the Big Ten and be the USC Trojans they used to be in the past years.
The Trojans secured wins over two SEC opponents to start and end the year, USC defeated LSU in a comeback win in the Model Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas for their season opener, and returned to Las Vegas and defeated Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl to close out their season.
The Trojans Must Capitalize in One-Score Situations
College Football analysts have noticed the dire need to capitalize in one-score situations, especially after dropping multiple last season. Joel Klatt believes if the Trojans can find a solution, they could very-well be a first time College Football Playoff competitor.
“They’ve got tough games against Oregon on the road. Don’t think that they’re going to win that one. So now you’re just talking about like, can you steal a victory here or there,” Klatt said on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show. “At Notre Dame is going to be difficult. But again, those close losses could turn into close wins this year, and if they do, they could be a team making their very first playoff appearance.”
USC's schedule is deemed as favorable, but will face some of their toughest opponents on the road including Notre Dame, Oregon, and a rising favorite in Illinois.
After this year's Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas and the start of fall camp, the Trojans and coaching staff have only nodded to their positive progress to their roster.
Roster Improvements are Paving a Path for Success
Coach Lincoln Riley pointed out quarterback Jayden Maiava's impressive progress that has proved his leadership and readiness to take on the starting quarterback position.
“I think he would say he feels like it’s his team,” Riley told the Media after a fall camp practice. “I think he knows the guys better, he knows what he’s doing as a player better....We challenged him as coaches pretty heavily...He's responded."
Coinciding with the offensive progress, positive reinforcement has also arrived on defense. The addition of linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm only bolster the Trojans coaching staff alongside defensive D'Anton Lynn in his second year leading USC'
Linebacker Eric Gentry, the leader and veteran of his position group, suffered multiple concusions all last season and saw few snaps. Defensive back Maliki Crawford missed all of last season and defensive end Anthony Lucas was ruled out all season.
While USC may not have not displayed top-25 ranked talent last season, college football fans should not count them out this season, especially with their rapid progress made in the offseason.