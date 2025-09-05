USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Addresses Latest Transfer Portal Proposal

All Trojans

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley weighed in his thoughts on the most recent NCAA football transfer portal proposal. This proposal would mean there would only be one window for transfers; in January for 10 days during the College Football Playoff.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters Friday prior to USC’s game against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Sep. 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

Here's what he said about the latest transfer portal proposal.

Riley on Transfer Portal : "I Don't Know if There is a Right Answer"

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley spoke at length about the future of the transfer portal after being asked about it trending to become a one-time window for 10 days in January.

“There’s been a lot of discussion at conference meetings among administrators, coaches. I think all trying to decide what’s best,” Riley said. “I know that concerns with the early January is going to be obviously the teams that are still playing there at the end having to deal with the portal even when the season is still going on.”

The proposed transfer window would open in early January and close 10 days later. This would be the only time for players to transfer during the whole year. As of now, there is a winter window in December and a spring window in April. Riley sees the benefit of having just one window, but it throws in another problem into the mix to those teams still playing. 

“It’s a tough kind of predicament that our calendar and current championship game and playoff schedule puts us all in. I don’t know that there is a right answer,” Riley said. “You’re going to give up something either way.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff dates for the upcoming season have been revealed. There will be quarterfinal games on New Years Eve and New Years Day. The semifinals would be Jan. 8 and 9. The national championship game would then be on Jan. 19. If the single January window were to be in play, all four teams in the semifinals would be dealing with players leaving and therefore having to go in the portal for other players all while being a win away from a national championship appearance. 

“I think the first step; getting to the singular window is going to be a positive thing,” Riley said. “There’s parts of me that likes it in January and there’s parts of me that, we may be the only sport in the world that you’re dealing with roster transactions before your season ends, like in a playoff scenario. I don’t think that’s real positive.”

More Potential Problems With Portal Window

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) is pursued by Missouri State Bears safety J.J. O'Neal (16) and safety Maguire Neal (0) on a 73-yard touchdown reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is going to be difficult to put a system in place that benefits the players and also benefits the teams still in the playoff. Another factor that has to be considered is the academic calendar. Having a player transfer in the middle of a semester or quarter can be an issue and another one that the NCAA will have to plan around. 

It will be interesting to see what ends up being the case, especially with the possibility of more playoff teams on horizon.

