All Trojans

USC Trojans Linebacker Reveals Motivation Heading into Big Ten Gauntlet

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry says the USC's non-conference wins don’t mean much. The real season starts now. With a Big Ten opener at the Purdue Boilermakers the league’s top teams looming, USC faces a gauntlet, determining its playoff fate.

Jalon Dixon

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans senior linebacker Eric Gentry knows the early wins don’t mean much yet.

The Trojans took care of business in their non-conference tune-ups, but now comes the real challenge: a Big Ten schedule loaded with top-five opponents and road environments that have haunted USC in recent years.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“It’s just two games, so I ain’t really—we not playing in the Big Ten yet. So we’ll see how it go this week," Gentry said to reporters after practice.

That “real” test begins Saturday at Purdue, the Trojans’ Big Ten opener, in a conference where three programs are currently ranked inside the national top five and every road trip can tilt the playoff picture.

From Warm-Up to Gauntlet

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After opening with Missouri State and Georgia Southern, USC now enters a five-week stretch that will define its season:

- Week 3: at Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten opener)

- Week 4: vs. Michigan State Spartans

- Week 5: at Illinois Fighting Illini

- Week 6: Bye

-Week 7: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That stretch includes two Big Ten road games, an area where USC has struggled in recent years.

In their first Big Ten season in 2024, the Trojans finished just 2–4 in true road games, dropping contests at Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) and linebacker Eric Gentry (18) celebrate after a fumble recovery ]\af] in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Each loss came by a single score, underlining both how close and how costly those moments were. Their only road win came at UCLA, with a neutral-site victory over LSU in Las Vegas not counting toward the tally.

Gentry Knows That History Lingers

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“People say we can’t win road games, so it’s going to be fun to be able to play on the road,” Gentry said.

For Gentry, the challenge is part of the thrill.

“All those people cheering against you—it brings out another level. If things get crazy, I just remind the younger guys to look at me. I’ll be smiling, I’ll be having fun,” Gentry said.

MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham

MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks

USC Better Equipped in 2025

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If USC is going to flip the narrative, it will be on the back of its revitalized defense.

Through two games in 2025, the Trojans are allowing just 16.5 points per game, holding opponents to 3.3 yards per carry, and leading the Big Ten in third-down defense (24.1% conversion rate).

That represents a sharp departure from the USC units of 2023 and 2024, which were routinely bullied up front.

“We all healthy, so that’s all that matters,” Gentry added, noting that depth and continuity are key.

Stakes Are Higher in 2025

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) and USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) and defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Trojans aren’t just playing for pride.

With Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon all ranked inside the top five of the latest AP Poll, the Big Ten has established itself as the deepest league in the country.

Michigan, meanwhile, has slid to No. 23 after a road loss but remains dangerous given its physical style.

USC is currently slotted seventh in the league’s Week 2 power rankings, making each result pivotal in the push for playoff positioning.

In the second year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, seeding will be everything.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley linebacker Eric Gentry Trojans defense Big Ten football college football playoff big ten
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A single Big Ten loss could be the difference between earning a top-eight seed with home-field advantage or traveling across the country for a December matchup. For Gentry, that urgency is exciting.

“Just being able to play everybody I didn’t get to play against last year...That’s why you come to USC—to play the biggest games on the biggest stages," Gentry said. "People outside don’t think we can win on the road, but that’s what makes it exciting. We get to show the country what we can really do.”

The real season starts now. And if Gentry has his way, USC’s defense will be ready to embrace every bit of it.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football