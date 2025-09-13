USC Trojans Linebacker Reveals Motivation Heading into Big Ten Gauntlet
USC Trojans senior linebacker Eric Gentry knows the early wins don’t mean much yet.
The Trojans took care of business in their non-conference tune-ups, but now comes the real challenge: a Big Ten schedule loaded with top-five opponents and road environments that have haunted USC in recent years.
“It’s just two games, so I ain’t really—we not playing in the Big Ten yet. So we’ll see how it go this week," Gentry said to reporters after practice.
That “real” test begins Saturday at Purdue, the Trojans’ Big Ten opener, in a conference where three programs are currently ranked inside the national top five and every road trip can tilt the playoff picture.
From Warm-Up to Gauntlet
After opening with Missouri State and Georgia Southern, USC now enters a five-week stretch that will define its season:
- Week 3: at Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten opener)
- Week 4: vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Week 5: at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Week 6: Bye
-Week 7: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
That stretch includes two Big Ten road games, an area where USC has struggled in recent years.
In their first Big Ten season in 2024, the Trojans finished just 2–4 in true road games, dropping contests at Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington.
Each loss came by a single score, underlining both how close and how costly those moments were. Their only road win came at UCLA, with a neutral-site victory over LSU in Las Vegas not counting toward the tally.
Gentry Knows That History Lingers
“People say we can’t win road games, so it’s going to be fun to be able to play on the road,” Gentry said.
For Gentry, the challenge is part of the thrill.
“All those people cheering against you—it brings out another level. If things get crazy, I just remind the younger guys to look at me. I’ll be smiling, I’ll be having fun,” Gentry said.
USC Better Equipped in 2025
If USC is going to flip the narrative, it will be on the back of its revitalized defense.
Through two games in 2025, the Trojans are allowing just 16.5 points per game, holding opponents to 3.3 yards per carry, and leading the Big Ten in third-down defense (24.1% conversion rate).
That represents a sharp departure from the USC units of 2023 and 2024, which were routinely bullied up front.
“We all healthy, so that’s all that matters,” Gentry added, noting that depth and continuity are key.
Stakes Are Higher in 2025
The Trojans aren’t just playing for pride.
With Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon all ranked inside the top five of the latest AP Poll, the Big Ten has established itself as the deepest league in the country.
Michigan, meanwhile, has slid to No. 23 after a road loss but remains dangerous given its physical style.
USC is currently slotted seventh in the league’s Week 2 power rankings, making each result pivotal in the push for playoff positioning.
In the second year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, seeding will be everything.
A single Big Ten loss could be the difference between earning a top-eight seed with home-field advantage or traveling across the country for a December matchup. For Gentry, that urgency is exciting.
“Just being able to play everybody I didn’t get to play against last year...That’s why you come to USC—to play the biggest games on the biggest stages," Gentry said. "People outside don’t think we can win on the road, but that’s what makes it exciting. We get to show the country what we can really do.”
The real season starts now. And if Gentry has his way, USC’s defense will be ready to embrace every bit of it.