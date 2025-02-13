USC Trojans Lose Solomon Tuliaupupu To Transfer Portal: 22nd Player To Depart USC
USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Tuliaupupu entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Thursday morning. Tuliaupupu was a four-star prospect coming out of Mater Dei (CA) high school in the 2018 cycle, the same recruiting class as Amon-Ra St. Brown, who just completed his four season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. The Southern California native battled a series of injuries during his seven-year career with the Trojans.
He redshirted as a true freshman, then received a medical redshirt the year after and a COVID-19 waiver in 2020 that has allowed him to extend his collegiate career. The local product was ranked as the No. 10 linebacker coming out of high school but transitioned to the defensive line in 2022.
Tuliaupupu appeared in 22 games for the Trojans where he has posted 23 tackles, including four for loss, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He registered a career-high of 13 tackles, including one for loss and one sack this past season in a reserve role.
Tuliaupupu is the 22nd departure from the program via the portal this offseason. He is the third player on the defensive front to enter the portal, joining Sam Greene and Elijah Hughes. The loss of Tuliaupupu does not greatly affect the Trojans heading into next season because of his limited role during his career.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson landed two players via the portal to beef up the Trojans defensive front, Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett. The former SEC defensive lineman fill an immediate need on the interior of the Trojans defensive line with Nate Clifton and Gavin Meyer exhausting their eligibility. Jide Abasiri, Devan Thompkins and Kobe Pepe all return in 2025.
At defensive end, Anthony Lucas will return to the lineup after suffering a season-ending lower extremity injury in the Trojans week 7 loss to Penn State. The former Texas A&M transfer was having the best season of his career before he went down for the season. Kameryn Fountain stepped up in his place and showed tremendous flashes in his freshman season. The former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle will be looked upon to make major strides in his sophomore campaign. Sophomore Braylan Shelby also returns next season and will compete with Fountain for a starting role.
Five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart was one of the crown jewels of the Trojans 2025 recruiting class. Stewart can play tackle or end but is certainly a player that is expected to make an immediate impact for USC. Three-star EDGE Gus Cordova put together by a monster senior season for Lake Travis high school in Austin, TX. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound freshman will be a name to keep an eye on in the fall. USC also signed three-star defensive end Jadyn Ramos, and defensive lineman Cash Jacobsen and Floyd Boucard in the 2025 cycle.