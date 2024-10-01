USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Preview: Lincoln Riley, 'Tough' Miller Moss Ready
The USC Trojans enjoyed a much-needed 38-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Trojans showed guts and confidence as they overcame an 11-point deficit to come from behind and beat the Badgers.
The Trojans were led in the second half by quarterback Miller Moss as the offense came up with 28 points as they stunned Wisconsin's defensive unit. Moss dialed up for three combined touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
However, the first half saw the Trojans play possibly their worst half on the season. USC head coach Lincoln Riley was honest in their performance in a podcast appearance onTrojans Live on Monday.
"We did not play a good first half. You know, against a quality football team, you're going to be down at half when you play the way you did," Riley said. "You gotta emotionally get past that and get on to what's going to help you go play well in the second half, and our guys did that...there was frustration not panic."
Riley pointed out the Trojans leader on offense, Moss, as someone who stood out during the halfand lead the Trojans through the storm. Riley said it wasn't surprising as he knew Moss was mentally tough when he first got to USC.
"I thought he was a pretty mentally tough kid and seeing how he stayed here and persevered through it all.
But there's a difference between being on the field tough and mentally tough as Riley described. After the 2023 Holiday Bowl, Moss' first career start, Riley knew what he had going into 2024.
"He proved that in the bowl game (Holiday Bowl), he took a couple pretty good licks in the bowl game."
Riley admired the way Moss was able to sustain tough hits throughout the comeback effort.
"Seeing it on the field, when you're taking real shots is a different thing," Riley admitted. "I've seen other guys that are hard workers, the team means a lot to them, but then the big hit comes and they flinch a little bit or they don't what that. Miller, he has been (tough). He's been a tough player for us."
Moss has continued to impress throughout the season. Now up to eight touchdowns and 1,198 yards through the air. Whether it be his elite ball placement or his gritty toughness. He has made his mark on this year's team as the Trojans navigate their way through their first year in the Big Ten.
The Trojans will travel in back-to-back games to Big Ten country as they will head Minnesota for another 12:30 kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 and then Penn State on Oct. 12.
