USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction: Can Jayden Maiava Win First Start of USC Career?
The USC Trojans host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT on FOX.
Each of these teams are coming off a bye week. USC has a record of 4-5 while the Cornhuskers come in with a record of 5-4. After promising starts to the season for both, they have really struggled in conference play. USC is 2-5 in Big Ten play and Nebraska is 2-4.
USC vs. Nebraska Odds
The Trojans enter Saturday’s matchup as a 7.5-point home favorite vs. the visiting Cornhuskers. The over/under is set at 51 points.
The Trojans have been two different teams on the road and at home. USC is 0-4 record on the road while being a solid 3-1 at home. Their lone home loss was an overtime defeat to Penn State. USC also won their neutral site battle in week one vs. LSU.
The Cornhuskers have been reeling over the past month. Nebraska was once 5-1, but have lost their last three games to Indiana, Ohio State, and UCLA.
USC vs. Nebraska Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 82.3 percent chance to beat the visiting Cornhuskers on Saturday.
The most shocking stat about the 2024 USC Trojans is that in all nine games, they have had a fourth quarter lead. Somehow, they have managed to let five of them slip away, but USC has been able to hold serve at home this season. In their last outing, the Trojans lost 26-21 to Washington in Seattle.
Nebraska looked like a legitimate college football playoff contender after their first six games. The Cornhuskers were 5-1 with their one loss coming in overtime to a good Illinois team. It has been all downhill since. After three straight losses, the Cornhuskers' bye week gave them a much-needed break. Their last game was a 27-20 home loss to UCLA.
The Trojans and Cornhuskers have met five times before, with USC winning four of them and one game ending in a tie. The most recent meeting was in the 2014 Holiday Bowl. USC won 45-42.
USC vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
There is a lot of pressure building on Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley. Riley made the decision to bench quarterback Miller Moss for sophomore Jayden Maiava. Maiava will be making his first start this season. Will he give USC a much needed spark to end the season one a high note?
This game will be close, but USC will find a way to pull it out with Maiava.
USC 31, Nebraska 24
