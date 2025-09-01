USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s New Numbers Put Him in Elite Company
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has climbed into elite company after new numbers ranked him as the top passer among Power 4 quarterbacks in the West. His efficiency rating of 257.7 leads the region, backed by a near-perfect outing in USC’s dominant 73-13 victory over Missouri State.
Maiava made his first season-opening start for the Trojans and wasted little time making an impression. He delivered one of the most efficient performances of his career before USC coach Lincoln Riley turned to the backups at halftime. It wasn't just the passing ability. It was the command of the offense. He audibled at precise moments and controlled the line of scrimmage with his snap count.
Maiava Directs Offense in the Season Opener
Maiava completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing score to finish with more than 300 total yards and three touchdowns in just one half. USC scored a touchdown on every possession in the first half, including a five-play, 97-yard drive to close the second quarter.
The performance was a marked improvement from last season, when turnovers and risky throws drew criticism. Against Missouri State, Maiava showed poise and command of the offense. In the post-game presser, he was asked how the offense could approve moving forward.
“I think it’s just staying disciplined and trusting in this coaching staff and the Trojan family,” Maiava said. “Super blessed to have them on our sideline...Look forward to next week.”
USC Trojans' Wide Receiver Room is Elite
Wide receiver Makai Lemon led USC with seven catches for 90 yards. Ja’Kobi Lane added three receptions for 33 yards, while tight end Lake McRee contributed two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. The combination of Lemon and Lane gives Maiava one of the most potent receiver duos in college football. Lemon is a projected top 2026 NFL Draft prospect and will likely be a frequent target as the season progresses.
Riley’s decision to rest the starters at halftime highlighted USC’s depth, allowing freshman Husan Longstreet to get meaningful snaps while maintaining a commanding lead.
The Trojans now turn their attention to next week’s opponent, Georgia Southern, with Riley emphasizing growth and consistency despite the blowout.
Maiava and the offense have set a high bar for efficiency, but sustaining that level will be critical as USC faces stronger defenses in the weeks ahead.
However, with the Trojans quarterback looking like one of the top quarterbacks on the West Coast, USC’s early-season momentum is clear. The Trojans’ offense is bolstered by experienced skill players and rising depth, and appears poised to maintain that dominance as the 2025 campaign continues.