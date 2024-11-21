All Trojans

USC Trojans Quarterback Battle: Is Lincoln Riley Starting Jayden Maiava or Miller Moss vs. UCLA?

The USC Trojans are preparing to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke about what makes Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava special. Is Maiava or Miller Moss starting vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl?

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke about what he saw in quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first start as a Trojan in USC’s 28-20 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Riley addressed the quarterback battle between Maiava and Miller Moss, which is a decision that USC will address on a week-by-week basis.

The Trojans face rival, UCLA Bruins, on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. All signs point to Maiava earning his second start as USC's quarterback.

Lincoln Riley: “He (Jayden Maiava) Did A Great Job”

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass aga
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After sitting behind quarterback Miller Moss for the first nine games of the season, sophomore Jayden Maiava finally got his opportunity against Nebraska. 

Maiava went a cool 25 of 35 for 259 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Most importantly, the Trojans pulled out a 28-20 win. USC is now 5-5 on the season. While Miller Moss wasn’t necessarily playing bad, a change was needed to reignite the fire of this team. 

Coach Lincoln Riley was asked after the game what he thought about Maiava’s first start at USC.

“He did a great job,” Riley said. “I think he’s a talented guy.”

Jayden Maiava spent his freshman season at UNLV in 2023. In 13 games, he tallied 2,794 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He added another 261 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. The Runnin’ Rebels went 9-4 in games where Maiava played. Now he’s a USC Trojan.

“I think he’s very much all-in for this team,” Riley said. “His willingness to be all-in for this team has not been predicated on him playing or not and that’s what I like the best.”

Riley is Cleary a big fan of not only Maiava’s on the field play, but his character. 

“Your passion for what you do, can’t be tied to just success or if its goes your way,” Riley said. “The more guys we can get in our locker room like that…the more games you’re going to win.”

Next Up for Maiava and USC, the UCLA Bruins

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and teammates celebrate after an int
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and teammates celebrate after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava will get a taste of the cross town rivalry that is the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm PST on NBC.

The 5-5 Trojans are seeking a bowl game clinching win on their rival’s home field. The Bruins on the other hand are 4-6 and would love to give themselves a chance for bowl eligibility the following week.

While it may be a down year for these teams, not even sniffing the top half of the Big Ten, this game will always mean a lot. It’s a rivalry game. Throw the records and the standings out the window.

For Maiava and USC, they will attempt to get revenge for the Bruins win over them in last year’s game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. 

