USC Trojans Sell Out Future Home Games Against Wisconsin, Nebraska
The No. 11 USC Trojans have announced that future home games against Wisconsin and Nebraska are sold out. While tickets can still be found on third-party websites for the Trojans’ matchups with the Badgers and the Cornhuskers, tickets are no longer available through USC’s box office.
Tickets for future home games against Penn State, Rutgers, and Notre Dame are listed as “Almost Gone” on the USC website.
In 2023, USC sold out the final two home games of the season against No. 5 Washington and UCLA. Despite the departure of quarterback Caleb Williams to the NFL, the Trojans fans have continued to show their excitement for this year’s team.
After upsetting No. 16 LSU on a neutral site as part of college football’s kickoff weekend, the Trojans skyrocketed up the AP Poll. In addition, the enthusiasm surrounding USC coach Lincoln Riley and his program for the 2024 season increased dramatically.
USC’s game against LSU in the opening weekend averaged 9.2 million viewers on ESPN, becoming the network’s highest streamed college football game ever. Behind the Trojans and the Tigers was the matchup between No. 17 Notre Dame and Texas A&M which totaled 8.2 million viewers on ABC.
“I think it’s an exciting game when you get a stage like that, which is rare in college football. You got one day, there’s no NFL games. There’s not much else going on, right? This was kind of our day here on one of the biggest stages, so to show up like that, I know there was a lot of people watching,” said Riley.
In the first game at home against an unranked Utah State Aggies team, USC reported 68,110 total fans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Breaking 68,000, the crowd was the largest that the Trojans have hosted in a home opener since 2015.
Safe to say, plenty of eyes are watching USC this season. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss introduced himself to the country with a record-setting performance in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, and he has picked up where he left off.
In week four, the Trojans are preparing for another primetime matchup, this time facing No. 18 Michigan. USC’s first conference game in the Big Ten comes against a fellow marquee brand in the sport. Riley notes the opportunity awaiting the Trojans as the team travels to Ann Arbor.
“It’s a big game, for a lot of reasons,” Riley said on Tuesday, Sept. 17. "In any year it would be a big game. First Big Ten matchup, you are taking arguably the two most iconic brands in the conference and two of the most iconic brands in the sport and you pair them up together. I think probably fitting we’re doing at their place, being that they’ve obviously been in the Big Ten forever, so it’s cool. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there’s any harm in acknowledging that.”
USC will face Michigan at 12:30 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Trojans second game against a ranked opponent.
