USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Running Back Commit Riley Wormley Runs Wild in Win
The No. 13 Trojans suffered a tough 27-24 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Big House to No. 12 Michigan. Despite the loss, the future of the Trojans looks optimistic as the recruiting class had a good weekend.
USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. used his deep Texas ties to reel in three-star speedster Riley Wormley, who hails from Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll. Wormley, one of USC's two running back commits in the class of 2025, had a huge game in Southlake Carroll's 56-48 over Trinity on Friday night.
Wormley rushed for 181 yards on just 15 carries. He had two touchdowns, including one from 75 yards out.
This was Wormley's third 100-yard game of the season as he has led the Dragons to a 4-0 record and a top five ranking in the state of Texas according to MaxPreps.
On the season, he has rushed for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Trojans' highest ranked defensive commit, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa'i had a solid game for San Clemente in their 35-28 win over Chino Hills. Tagoa'i had eight tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also showed his pass coverage chops by getting two pass deflections in the win for the Tritons.
In five games, Tagoa'i has accumulated 26 tackles and 6.5 TFLs.
247Sports National Recruting Analyst, Greg Biggins, said that Tagoa'i's ability to plug and play anywhere on the field is what makes him highly touted.
"He’s a fluid athlete and looks natural dropping in coverage and he plays with a nice edge in his game as well . . . his upside is extremely high," Biggins wrote. "When you look at his ability to play in space, rush the passer or even drop in coverage, he’s an easy player to project as a national recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone in the country."
One of USC's crown jewels of the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Julian Lewis played on national television on Friday night as ESPN2 broadcasted Carrollton's 48-26 win over Parker. Lewis had arguably his worst game of the season and still, he still threw for 159 yards and one touchdown in the win.
Parker's defense was loaded with Division I talent across the board. Na'eem Offord, a five-star cornerback committed to Ohio State led the secondary for the Thundering Herd which also featured Joseph Holt, a Georgia State commit.
Lewis still managed to throw for a touchdown and completed 15 of 23 passes as the Trojans managed to come away with the win.
The four-star recruit has thrown for over 1300 yards and 21 touchdowns as he has led Carrollton to a 5-0 record.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question