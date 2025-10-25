All Trojans

Meet The USC Trojans Running Back Honoring LenDale White's Legacy

The USC Trojans enter their final bye week before their final run towards a Big Ten Championship. USC running back Bryan Jackson recently spoke about his mindset of wearing No. 21 for the Trojans, previously warn by USC legend LenDale White.

Teddy King

Apr 2, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back (21) LenDale White observes action during the 2006 USC pro day at Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Apr 2, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back (21) LenDale White observes action during the 2006 USC pro day at Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 5-2 USC Trojans are over halfway through the season and will be back on the field in week 10 on the road at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A deep and talented offense has fueled some of the Trojans strongest wins this year, including their 33-13 win over the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.

For running back Bryan Jackson, his impressive playing style, and jersey number, leads back to one of USC's greatest tailbacks in LenDale White.

Jackson, the sophomore running back from McKinney, Texas chose to wear No. 21, knowing he'd be wearing the same number as a Trojan legend.

"I loved it. Even before I got here, I loved it," Jackson said on Trojans Live. "All of the comparisons, I love it. Watching LenDale, he was a great back. I try to keep the Trojan fans happy by keeping that number relevant."

Bryan Jackson Proud to Wear No. 21

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Bryan Jackson LenDale White Running Back College Football King Miller Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

White, the Trojans running back from 2004-05, was one of USC's most notable names during his time in Los Angeles. In two seasons with the Trojans, White rushed for 2,405 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also recorded 316 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns

Although Jackson's running back career has seen few reps this season, his increased playing time will play a big role in his mission to honor White's number and legacy.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Bryan Jackson LenDale White Running Back College Football King Miller Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten
Sep 26, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Lendale White on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wearing No. 21 for Jackson is an inspiration to his game and his playing style, noting that White's performance and talent is the standard he wants to meet wearing the Cardinal and Gold.

"All the comparisons I always see it on social media all the time and I just, you know, try to live up to the standard because he was a great running back here, and I feel like I'd be doing a dishonor to him for not repping his number in a great way, in a great manner," Jackson said.

Jackson has rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns this season. Fans should expect to see plenty more field time from him, alongside running back King Miller, entering their final Big Ten conference stretch.

Jackson Models Game, And Number, From Another NFL Legend

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Bryan Jackson LenDale White Running Back College Football King Miller Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson joins a deep room with running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, two older transfers who have bolstered USC's run game this season. With both backs suffering injuries and will be out for some time, the fate of the ground game is passed onto Miller and Jackson.

Fans have been able to take note of the type of tailback Jackson can be, especially with his 29-yard rushing touchdown against the Wolverines.

Jackson also shared he models his game, and his number, after another running back legend in the league -- another big reason why he wears No. 21.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Bryan Jackson LenDale White Running Back College Football King Miller Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) stands on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"I think that was my my second number playing football. So, I was originally wearing number two in like little league, then I I think I switched over to 21 sometime in middle school. And I was a big Zeke fan as well," Jackson said.

Ezekiel Elliott was a star running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and played nine seasons in the NFL.

While Jackson is only a sophomore, his and Miller's performance so far this season lays a promising groundwork of what to expect from the tailback duo in the coming seasons.

