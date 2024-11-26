USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
The USC Trojans recruiting class has taken another hit as three-star running back Duane Morris has flipped his commitment from USC to the Tennessee Volunteers. Morris is from Murfeesboro, Tennessee, and the former Trojan recruit has decided to stay closer to home.
With the early signing period opening on Dec. 4, distance concerns start to grow, especially for prospects planning to move across the to Southern California. Morris visited Tennessee twice during the season without taking a trip to see the Trojans play in person, so a flip started looking more and more likely.
After announcing his decision to decommit from USC and commit to Tennessee, Morris spoke with On3's Chad Simmons.
“It is a different standard when you are an in-state recruit and you get to stay home and play for Tennessee,” Morris told Simmons and On3. “Tennessee has been pushing for a while, and I have been thinking about it for a few weeks. I really knew after the Kentucky game."
The running back recruit visited Knoxville, Tennessee, on Nov. 2 as the Volunteers beat the Kentucky Wildcats. He returned to campus on Saturday, Nov. 23 and ultimately decided to make the flip from USC to Tennessee.
“I got there and saw again how genuine the people were, I felt the love from the fans and I just had that connection with everyone. The official visit this weekend was like the icing on the cake for me and may parents, but I have known about my decision for a few weeks. The opportunity at Tennesse is great for me.”
Under coach Lincoln Riley's leadership, the Trojans have not struggled to find talent at the skill positions. Although losing a running back like Morris certainly hurts, Riley's offense has a proven track record that will always attract future recruits.
After Morris' decommitment, the Trojans have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country for the 2025 cycle. Earlier on Monday, the Trojans lost another recruit. Linebacker Ty Jackson flipped his commitment from USC to the Florida Gators.
There are currently 21 committed recruits in USC's class, but National Signing Day is typically filled with surprise flips. The early signing period begins on Dec. 4.
