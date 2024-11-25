Can USC Trojans Finish with Top 10 Recruiting Class? Behind Oklahoma, Notre Dame
As the early signing period draws near on Dec. 4, the USC Trojans currently have the No. 14 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Can the Trojans finish will with a top 10 recruiting class?
USC rose in the latest recruiting rankings after an interesting week. Four-star Carrollton (GA) quarterback Julian Lewis, the No. 6 quarterback and No. 39 player overall decommitted and five-star Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet, the No. 4 quarterback and No. 20 player overall flipped from Texas A&M to USC.
“I think the offense that coach Riley has in place, it's hard to not be successful,” Longstreet said. “I feel like the offense is a great fit. I think it rises up with everything, my talent, my play style, everything."
Later in the week after four-star Mobile Williamson (AL) offensive tackle Carde Smith decommitted, the Trojans were able to flip four-star Gainesville (GA) offensive tackle Alex Payne from North Carolina, where he had been committed to since January.
“I’m headed west,” Payne told On3. “At first I thought, no way, that’s too far away from home. But the more I talked with the coaches through FaceTime conversations almost daily and really getting to know them, I could start seeing myself playing for those guys.”
Both Longstreet and Dunn were at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last weekend to watch the Trojans defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20. Five-star Edna Karr (LA) defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was also in attendance as part of a weekend that saw him meet with people at Marvel Studios, dine at Nobu in Malibu and visit former Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan at FOX Sports. Landing the elite recruit out of New Orleans would certainly propel the Trojans into the top 10.
"Just to see all of the fans come out and have so much pride in their school, was kind of amazing," Longstreet said. "Just everything about it, the tours, everything goes so smooth. They just love their program, they love their football, they love their basketball."
USC is one of eight schools with at least to two five-star recruits in Longstreet and West Jordan (UT) receiver Jerome Myles. The uber-talented pass-catcher is the No. 4 receiver in the cycle. The Trojans have 22 commits for the 2025 cycle.
In order to reach the top-10 teams, USC will have to climb over the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies.
In two full recruiting cycles, coach Lincoln Riley finished with the No. 9 class in 2023 and the No. 18 class in 2024.
