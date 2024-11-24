What UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Said After Losing to USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are officially bowl eligible following a win against the UCLA Bruins, 19-13. It was a close game, but the Trojans offense stepped up when it mattered the most, and the defense made big stops throughout the game. The Bruins are now 4-7 with one game left, unable to become bowl eligible.
Following the game, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster spoke to the media about his team’s loss. USC went into halftime with just nine points. The Trojans' offense could not get into the end zone despite multiple visits into the red zone. Foster highlighted the red zone stops by the Bruins’ defense.
“The defense came out played a great game. Was able to stop them plenty of times. Held them to a lot of field goals,” Foster said. “We just didn’t do enough to win this game.”
When asked what happened with the pass coverage on the final touchdown for USC, Foster credited the Trojans offense for making the play when they needed to.
“Just finally made a play. They are scholarship athletes on that side of the ball too. So, you know they eventually were going to make a play,” Foster said.
Despite USC getting the Victory Bell back and defeating their crosstown rival, it was a close one that could have gone either way. The Trojans were the team that turned a tight game into a win.
“It was just unfortunate, but as bad as we played, it was a, what, six-point game? You know, it was a one-score game,” Foster said. “If we could have just found a way to manufacture a drive and keep a rhythm and keep going, but you know we weren’t able to do that.”
When the first half ended, UCLA was called for three unsportsmanlike penalties after a small scuttle as the Bruins and Trojans as the teams exited the field. Foster gave his perspective on the situation that occurred at the end of the first half.
“From what I was told, somebody might have punched Kwazi, and he might have retaliated from that, and then it just escalated to the whole team was on the field,” Foster explained. “There was a lot of jawing going on. It happens in this game, you know.”
The officiating has been called into question by both teams, mainly due to missed calls. Foster put some of the blame for the halftime situation on those missed calls. He explained allowing the situation to escalate, and not shutting anything down early in the game played a role.
“And in that situation, I would just wish that if you could stop some stuff earlier in the game. And you know, when people are talking to sidelines and stuff like that, it might not have escalated to that point,” Foster said.
This was a must-win for the Trojans. USC will face the 10-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 30 to close out the 2024 season.
