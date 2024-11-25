Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Emotional Reaction To Beating Chicago Bears: 'Means The World'
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 9-2 on the season after an overtime drive led by former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold resulted in a game-winning field goal over the division-rival Chicago Bears. Darnold had one of the best games of his career, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Darnold was 22/34 through the air with 330 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a game-winning drive in overtime. Darnold was effective in spreading the ball around to his weapons, with seven different players registering a reception on just 22 completions.
“It means the world to me because of the guys in the locker room,” Darnold said in the postgame interview on FOX.
The story coming into the game was how fellow USC Trojan, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams would handle the pressure and various looks from the Vikings’ defense and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Williams had a career day and answered the call, but leaving the game, Darnold’s performance should be just as big of a story.
After an up and down three quarters, Darnold saved his best for the fourth quarter and overtime. Per Pro Football Focus, Darnold was a staggering 11/13 for 166 passing yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. That included two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.
In the final drive in overtime, Darnold threw for 90 yards and set the Vikings up for a game-winning field goal. His 330 total passing yards was the second-most passing yards by a Vikings quarterback in Soldier Field. Only Jeff George has thrown for more in Vikings history.
After shaky performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, Darnold has bounced back in back-to-back games to lead the Vikings to victory. Darnold came into the game fifth in the National Football League with 19 passing touchdowns and now has a career-high 21 passing touchdowns for a season only 11 games in.
The resilience and talent are coming together for Darnold, who leads one of the NFL’s best teams. The Vikings are for real and have a chance to be the number-one seed in the NFC. Darnold has silenced his doubters for now and earned the respect he deserves for his play this season.
