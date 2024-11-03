USC Trojans Safety Akili Arnold Exits With Injury Against Washington Huskies
The 4-4 USC Trojans are facing the 4-4 Washington Huskies. Both teams are spending their first season in the Big Ten following the move from the Pac-12. While it may be a new conference, these opponents are very familiar with each other. The Trojans are down 20-7 at halftime.
It has not been a good game for the Trojans. Between turnovers, missed field goals, and penalties, the USC Trojans struggled in the first half. To add to the struggle, USC safety Akili Arnold exited the game with an injury. There were just under two minutes to go in the first half when he was seen struggling to stand up on his own.
With the rain coming down in Washington and the half closing, keeping Arnold out was likely the smarter decision by the USC coaching staff. The Trojans defense has been facing injuries almost every week this season. Losing Arnold will be a tough blow, especially with the Trojans already down 13 points at the half.
With Arnold out of the game, the USC Trojans are down both of their starting safeties. Safeties Bryson Shaw and Zion Branch took the field with Arnold out. He did not return to the game in the first half.
Though the trainers did have to come onto the field to help Arnold, he was able to hobble off under his own power. The injury did not appear serious, but that is to be determined. Hopefully, for the Trojans, Arnold is okay, and they will have their starting safety back for the second half of the game.
