USC Trojans, Washington Official Injury Report: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Nate Clifton Questionable
As the USC Trojans prepare to matchup against the Washington Huskies, both teams have released their official availability reports. Trojans defensive backs Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, Greedy Vance and Nate Clifton are all dealing with injuries ahead of Saturdays contest and are listed as "questionable" on USC's official release.
USC was without four of its starting defensive backs, Ramsey, Smith, Covington and Vance against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Friday night. Clifton was injured early in the game and did not return.
"I don't believe any of them are out long term," USC coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday. "I don't know that there's any of them today that are full go no doubt are going to play but I do think they are all progressing in a very positive way. I don't know if we'll get all of them back but obviously when you have that many at one position, anybody back would be very helpful."
Here are both team's full reports.
USC Trojans
OUT
84 Charles Ross
QUESTIONABLE
2 Jaylin Smith
7 Kamari Ramsey
14 Jacobe Covington
21 Greedy Vance Jr.
99 Nate Clifton
Washington Huskies
OUT
0 Kevin Green
5 Zach Durfee
25 Elijah Jackson
87 Ryan Otton
88 Quentin Moore
QUESTIONABLE
24 Makell Esteen
The Trojans may have to turn to a number of players on the second unit in the secondary for the second consecutive week. DeCarlos Nicholson, Prophet Brown and John Humphrey all stepped in to fill the cornerback positions. Bryson Shaw and Zion Branch stepped in at the safety and nickel positions. Safety Akili Arnold was the only healthy starter a week ago.
"Coach (D'Anton) Lynn and coach (Doug) Belk do a great job of preaching like whoever in the game we got the same standard, so just go out there and play and we all just try to go out there and play with confidence," Branch said after Fridays win over Rutgers.
On the defensive line, the loss of Clifton would be significant because the Trojans have been thin for the last month of the season. Gavin Meyer, Devan Thompkins and Jide Abasiri will hold down the interior of the USC defense. That unit will be tested by Washington running back Jonah Coleman, who is averaging 6.7 yards per carry this season.
Kickoff at the is slated for 4:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.
