Former USC Trojans Stars Power Texans In NFL Wild Card Win

This year's NFL wild-card round featured multiple USC Trojans, with 17 Trojans represented across the 14 teams. For safety Calen Bullock and rookie running back Woody Marks of the Houston Texans, both former Trojans contributed their Texans success in their NFL Wild Card win.

Houston sent the Pittsburgh Steelers home after a dominant 30–6 road victory. In the double-digit win, Bullock and Marks each made their mark by reaching the end zone.

Calen Bullock, Woody Marks Both Score Touchdowns In Wild Card Win

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bullock and Marks spent their first year together as NFL teammates and took down a seasoned veteran quarterback in Rodgers on their home turf. Their 30-6 win marks the first road Playoff win in franchise history.

Marks has been a consistent tailback for the Texans offense all season long, and has continually amplified his rookie year in each performance. Against the Steelers, Marks rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, marking his first 100-plus yard game in the NFL. Bullock also recorded his fifth interception, which resulted in a pick-six that sealed the game.

THATS 3 STRAIGHT WILD CARD PLAYOFF GAMES WITH A TEXANS PICK SIX. Insane.



Calen Bullock with his 5th INT of the year. What a way to end it.



That’s another playoff game with multiple defensive TDs. What a job Demeco has done with this defense. pic.twitter.com/KkNbDAU361 — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) January 13, 2026

Bullock is in his second season with the Texans, and is a vital piece to one of the strongest defenses in the NFL. Bullock and the defense held Pittsburgh to just 153 offensive yards, the least amount of offensive play by the Steelers all year long, and their fewest in a playoff win since Dec. of 1947, when Pittsburgh completed 145 yards of offense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Marks is surrounded by elite company in his first NFL playoff appearance, with quarterback C.J. Stroud advancing to his third straight NFL Divisional round since joining the league. As for Bullock, the Texans defense that ranks No. 1 in yards allowed will be dangerous heading into Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots in the divisional round.

Bullock, Marks Were Elite With USC Trojans

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Although Marks and Bullock were never active teammates in Los Angeles, both were key parts of the Trojans recent seasons on both sides of the ball.

Marks' final season with USC may have been coach Lincoln Riley's worst record as USC head coach finishing 7-6, Marks still finished his time with 1,133 rushing yards on 198 carries and nine touchdowns. He also notched 321 receiving yards on 47 receptions.

His ability to be both a threat in the air and on the ground made him a dangerous running back in his class. Marks spent only one season with USC, before he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Texans.

Bullock also found success with USC in his three seasons in Los Angeles, even with going through a coaching change when former head coach Clay Helton was fired and Riley was hired in 2021. He finished his collegiate career with 148 total tackles, 16 passes defended, nine interceptions and two returned for a touchdown.

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (7) looks on before a game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety played with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams for two seasons before they both entered the NFL Draft in 2024, where Williams was selected No. 1 overall, and Bullock selected in the third round.

Marks and Bullock enter their first divisional round game as teammates, and will face the No. 2 seeded New England Patriots on the road on Jan. 18.

